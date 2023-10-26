MQLSquare Grid Scalper MT4

Introducing a powerful and user-friendly trading tool designed to supercharge your trading capabilities through a grid strategy.


Crafted for dedicated traders seeking a high-quality tool to execute their trades, this EA offers a range of features and options to enhance your trading experience.


Here's a breakdown of the key inputs and functionalities:


1. **Starting Lot Size:** Define your initial lot size to kickstart your trading cycle.


2. **Multiplier:** Tailor your lot size for each grid. For a fixed lot size, simply set the multiplier to 1. It's advisable not to exceed a multiplier of 1.5.


3. **Increasing Period:** This parameter allows you to control the rate at which your lot size increases within the grid. It's particularly useful for those employing martingale strategies to expedite profit generation.


4. **Profit in Dollars:** Specify the target profit in dollars to signal the end of your trading cycle. Ensure this value aligns with your lot size for optimal performance.


5. **Remove Expert After First Cycle:** Activate this feature to automatically remove the expert from the chart after it completes its initial profit cycle, providing added convenience.


6. **Maximum Lot Size:** When using a multiplier greater than 1, this setting caps the lot size once it reaches the maximum limit. It remains locked at the maximum lot size until the cycle concludes.


7. **Maximum Open Positions:** Control the number of open positions. If set to a specific limit, the expert won't enter new trades beyond this threshold.


8. **Allowable Drawdown (% of Equity):** Define the acceptable drawdown as a percentage of your account equity. If this threshold is breached, the expert can close all positions. The "Remove expert after first cycle" setting determines whether it should initiate a new cycle or remove itself from the chart.


9. **Grid Size in Symbol's Pips:** This parameter determines the distance between each grid based on the symbol's pips. It's essential to optimize this value to align with your chosen symbol and trading style.


10. **EA Identifier:** Use this to set an identifier for the EA, ensuring uniqueness if you're using it on multiple charts within the same account.


11. **AI Mode:** In grid strategies, ranging markets offer ideal conditions. By enabling AI mode, the expert will analyze ATR, VOLUME, MFI, and other indicators to detect ranging markets and initiate the cycle accordingly.


12. **TimeFrame:** Define the timeframe used for AI analysis to detect ranging markets.


13. **Period of Indicators:** Specify the period for the indicators used in AI analysis to detect ranging markets.


14. **Once a Day:** The EA can start at a specific hour and minute each day, with a new cycle beginning after the previous one ends.


15. **Filter Day of the Week:** Tailor your trading cycles by enabling or disabling specific days of the week.


16. **Telegram Messaging:** Activate this feature to receive real-time notifications on cycle start, new grids, and profit target achievements through Telegram. Simply message our Telegram bot to grant it the necessary permissions for messaging you.


This EA is a comprehensive trading companion for grid strategy enthusiasts, with a range of customizable features to meet your specific trading needs. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this tool is designed to elevate your trading capabilities.

Live Performance


Prodotti consigliati
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Il robot utilizza la strategia di trading per rompere le linee dell'indicatore delle bande di Bollinger. L'essenza di questa strategia risiede nella costante analisi delle linee dell'indicatore e nella ricerca dei punti di rottura più efficaci per le sue linee. Quando il prezzo rompe la linea dell'indicatore in una delle direzioni, il robot apre un'operazione in quella direzione e inizia a seguirla.Ma il robot non apre operazioni ogni volta che le linee dell'indicatore vengono interrotte, ma so
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
BF Climber
Pavel Zhuykov
Experts
BF Climber - простой, но эффективный советник, который основан на пробитии определённых коридоров, использует и адаптируется под усреднённые показания цены за определённый промежуток времени. Настройки по умолчанию для EURUSD H4. Для других инструментов и временных периодов необходима оптимизация. Параметры: Buy - Включить покупки; Sell -  Включить продажи; Lots   - Размер начального лота; Risk   - Динамический лот % (0 - отключен); Buy TakeProfit  - Период для расчёта Тейк-профита покупок; Buy
MA crossing bot
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
5 (7)
Experts
Offerta speciale! $50 invece di $90 Ottieni la versione MT5 qui ! Automatizza la tua strategia sulle medie mobili! Il "MA crossing bot" è l'assistente di trading definitivo per chi si affida alla potente e comprovata strategia degli incroci delle medie mobili. Questo versatile robot di trading è progettato per avvisarti o aprire automaticamente posizioni ogni volta che due medie mobili si incrociano, aiutandoti a catturare le principali tendenze di mercato con precisione. Che tu sia un trader e
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Average Price Infinity
Rodrigo Shigueaki Da Costa Aoki
Experts
Benvenuto a Prezzo Medio Infinity! Questo è un robot molto aggressivo per coloro che cercano obiettivi veloci e vogliono rimanere operativi in ​​ogni momento. Aprirà sempre le negoziazioni misurando l'andamento immediato del mercato, cercando obiettivi veloci. La sua strategia si basa sul prezzo medio, quindi quando il prezzo dell'asset va sul lato opposto dell'ordine, vengono aperti nuovi ordini cercando il prezzo medio tra di loro. Il minimo consigliato per far funzionare questo robot è di 5m
Alligator Trend Trader Pro
Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.  Pros : Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements. Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart. Cons : Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions. ** Past performance is not a guarante
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
MACD Not So Simple
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Experts
This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors). Input parameters Indicator MACD: fast - fast Period; slow - Slow Period; sign - Signal Period; appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6; MACDOpenLevel ; MACDCloseLevel ; Indicator Moving Avera
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (28)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1052)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
BB Scalping Expert è il mio ultimo, potente capolavoro di breakout/scalping e non-martingala per fare trading sull'oro con precisione! Questo sistema sfrutta i breakout utilizzando la combinazione delle bande di Bollinger e dell'indicatore a zig-zag. Vengono piazzati più ordini pendenti al massimo e al minimo delle bande di Bollinger; quando si attiva, viene attivato un trailing stop che segue il prezzo di breakout fino a quando gli ordini non vengono fermati. L'EA utilizza l'indicatore a zig-za
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
Altri dall’autore
Support and Resistance trader EA
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
5 (3)
Experts
Identify key support and resistance zones, and execute trades strategically when the market exhibits overbought or oversold conditions. This EA, referred to as "Supply Demand Agent," is designed to help traders find suitable entry and exit points in the market based on support and resistance areas, as well as overbought and oversold conditions. Let's break down the key input parameters to explain how the EA operates: Money Management Settings: LotSize : Specifies the initial lot size for trading
FREE
Triangular Arbitrage Expert Advisor
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Triangular Arbitrage Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with our advanced Triangular Arbitrage EA for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and efficiency, this EA identifies and exploits triangular arbitrage opportunities in the Forex market. Key features include: Automated Trading : Seamlessly opens and manages triangular arbitrage positions. Robust Algorithm : Efficiently scans for profitable opportunities, ensuring optimal trade execution. User-Friendly Settings : Easily customiza
BreakOut and Zone Recovery by MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing a sophisticated BreakOut and RecoveryZone tool designed to empower traders in any market scenario, facilitating the optimization of trade opportunities. The core strategy revolves around executing price breakouts using BuyStop and SellStop orders to achieve specific profit targets in dollars. Notably, traders can manually set the BuyStop and SellStop levels by simply clicking and dragging lines on the chart (FixedZone=true is required). For swift market entry, you can drag the BuyS
FREE
Hammer Master MT5
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bullish
FREE
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Mathematician EA MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Mathematician EA MQLSquare is not just another trading tool; it's a high-end solution designed to empower traders with exceptional precision and unwavering confidence in the dynamic world of financial markets. Armed with advanced algorithms and mathematical models, this cutting-edge software provides traders, both seasoned professionals and newcomers, with a formidable edge to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. Key Features: Tested and Proven: Mathematician EA has un
FREE
Support and Resistance trader EA MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Identify key support and resistance zones, and execute trades strategically when the market exhibits overbought or oversold conditions. This EA, referred to as "Supply Demand Agent," is designed to help traders find suitable entry and exit points in the market based on support and resistance areas, as well as overbought and oversold conditions. Let's break down the key input parameters to explain how the EA operates: Money Management Settings: LotSize : Specifies the initial lot size for trading
FREE
MQLSquare Grid Scalper
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing a powerful and user-friendly trading tool designed to supercharge your trading capabilities through a grid strategy. Crafted for dedicated traders seeking a high-quality tool to execute their trades, this EA offers a range of features and options to enhance your trading experience. Here's a breakdown of the key inputs and functionalities: 1.   **Starting Lot Size:**   Define your initial lot size to kickstart your trading cycle. 2. ** Multiplier :** Tailor your lot size for each
FREE
Hammer Master MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing   HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bulli
FREE
MT4 BreakOut and Zone Recovery by MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing a sophisticated   BreakOut   and   RecoveryZone   tool designed to empower traders in any market scenario, facilitating the optimization of trade opportunities. The core strategy revolves around executing price breakouts using BuyStop and SellStop orders to achieve specific profit targets in dollars. Notably, traders can manually set the BuyStop and SellStop levels by simply clicking and dragging lines on the chart (FixedZone=true is required). For swift market entry, you can drag
FREE
Trend Follower MQLSquare MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
3 (1)
Experts
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen ! Introducing the Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently waits
FREE
Mathematician EA MQLSquare MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Mathematician EA MQLSquare is not just another trading tool; it's a high-end solution designed to empower traders with exceptional precision and unwavering confidence in the dynamic world of financial markets. Armed with advanced algorithms and mathematical models, this cutting-edge software provides traders, both seasoned professionals and newcomers, with a formidable edge to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. Key Features: Tested and Proven:   Mathematician EA has
FREE
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilità
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Filtro:
Josh kings
16
Josh kings 2023.10.27 22:43 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione