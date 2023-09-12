Levels for MT4 by OptionClue

The Levels indicator has been created to simplify the process of plotting support and resistance levels and zones on selected timeframes. The indicator plots the nearest levels of the selected timeframes, which are highlighted in different colors. It significantly reduces the time needed to plot them on the chart and simplifies the market analysis process.

Horizontal support and resistance levels are used to identify price zones where the market movement can slow down or a price reversal is likely to occur. The Levels indicator helps identify the optimal entry and exit signals that appear during a deep market correction, or calculate stop loss and take profit.

The Levels indicator plots support and resistance levels based on price patterns which occur in local price reversal points on the chart. They are universal and can be used without fitting to historical data. Currently, the Levels indicator includes 28 price patterns that complement each other.

The colors of the price zone and horizontal lines depends on the timeframe and can be changed in settings of the indicator. The indicator plots support and resistance levels on the selected and lower timeframes. It keeps charts as clear as possible and lets one see the most important price levels without switching between timeframes.


Advantages of the indicator

  • Versatility — horizontal support and resistance levels are universal and can be used without fitting to historical data
  • Simplicity — most of the indicator settings are related to color
  • Absoluteness — unlike many technical indicators (Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic and others) Levels is based on the pure price action, and not on its derivatives.
  • Traders are forced to replot support and resistance levels all the time. And the lower the timeframe the more often you should actualize the nearest price levels. This task is greatly simplified with the help of the indicator.


How support and resistance levels are created

Horizontal support and resistance levels have been used in trading since the beginning of the 20th century. They work because traders think that they have to. The Levels indicator plots support and resistance levels based on price patterns which occur in local price reversal points on the chart. They are universal and can be used without fitting to historical data.


Display on the chart

The colors of the price zone and horizontal lines depends on the timeframe and can be changed in settings of the indicator. The indicator plots support and resistance levels on the selected and lower timeframes. It keeps charts as clear as possible and lets one see the most important price levels without switching between timeframes. An interception of levels on different timeframes is often an important price zone and it is displayed on the chart as a combination of colors.


The most suitable parameters for each timeframe can be selected in the indicator settings

  • Plot levels on this timeframe (yes = true, no = false). The indicator plots horizontal levels on different timeframes, Daily by default. In order to see, for example, hourly (H1) levels, set the "Plot levels on H1 timeframe" parameter from false to true.
  • A number of levels pairs (1 levels pair means support and resistance). By default, this parameter equals 1, so there is only one support and one resistance on every selected timeframe. In most cases, such number of levels is sufficient to determine the major price targets.
  • The color of support or resistance zone
  • The color of support or resistance price level

The lower part of the window contains general settings, that are applied to every timeframe:

  • Plotting depth is equal to 200 bars by default. It means that support and resistance levels are built using the last 200 bars. The higher the plotting depth the more distant levels are plotted and the higher the system load. If you are interested in 1-2 nearest levels, you might consider decreasing this parameter to 30-40.
  • Plot overlapping price zones (yes = true, no = false). This parameter lets one choose whether overlapping price zones of a similar timeframe are plotted or not. It makes the price chart clearer and more vivid. This parameter is disabled by default, but if one wants to see all possible levels and their overlaps, one might consider turning it on.


Prodotti consigliati
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Su MetaTrader, tracciare più   linee orizzontali   e monitorare i rispettivi livelli di prezzo può essere un’attività noiosa. Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente più linee orizzontali a intervalli uguali per impostare avvisi di prezzo, tracciare livelli di supporto e resistenza, e per altri usi manuali. Questo indicatore è perfetto per i trader Forex alle prime armi che cercano opportunità per ottenere profitti rapidi tramite acquisto e vendita. Le linee orizzontali aiutano a identificare
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicatori
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicatori
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicatori
Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
Indicatori
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicatori
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Support and Resistance Barry
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Support and Resistance Barry Indicator - Your Path to Precision Trading Explore the world of precision trading with the "Support and Resistance Barry Indicator" for MetaTrader 4. This robust tool is designed to help you identify key support and resistance levels with exceptional accuracy, enhancing your ability to make well-informed trading decisions. Basic Details : Indicator Type : Support and Resistance Barry Indicator Key Metrics : Real-time identification of crucial support and resistance l
Wolfe Wave Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
LordTrendSignal
Igor Pereira Calil
Indicatori
LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
KT 4 Timeframe Trend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
The KT 4 Time Frame Trend is an invaluable forex indicator for traders seeking to identify the trend direction across 4-time frames accurately. This innovative indicator allows users to simultaneously observe and analyze price trends across four different timeframes. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool offers an enhanced understanding of trend dynamics, leading to improved trading strategies on your trading platform. The capability to concurrently monitor multiple timef
Three Black Crows pattern md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Pattern 3 Black Crows" per MT4, senza ridisegnare, senza ritardi. - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Black Crows" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern ribassisti "3 Black Crows" sul grafico: segnale di freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo indicatore gemello, il "Pattern 3 White Soldiers" rialzista (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Bl
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
SuperTrend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso cruciale rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. Monitora costantemente il grafico alla ricerca di un momentum stabile in una direzione e segnala con precisione l’ingresso poco prima del movimento principale.  Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Caratteristiche principali Lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit sono calcolati automaticamente dall'indicatore. Include una dashboard
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Indicatori
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra modelli armonici sul grafico   senza ridipingere   con il minimo ritardo possibile. La ricerca dei massimi degli indicatori si basa sul principio dell'onda dell'analisi dei prezzi. Le impostazioni avanzate ti consentono di scegliere i parametri per il tuo stile di trading. All'apertura di una candela (bar), quando si forma un nuovo pattern, viene fissata una freccia della probabile direzione del movimento del prezzo, che rimane invariata. L'indicatore riconosce i seguenti mod
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore TMA AI Bands si basa sulla Media Mobile Triangolare (TMA) con bande superiore e inferiore dinamiche e frecce chiare di acquisto/vendita tracciate direttamente sul grafico. Integra un'IA per l'ottimizzazione adattiva e garantisce l'assenza di ridisegno, fornendo segnali precisi di inversione quando il prezzo tocca le bande. * Coppie: funziona con tutte le coppie di valute * Timeframe consigliati: D1 / W1 / MN * Variabili esterne configurabili:   * TimeFrame – periodo di calcolo
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Witch Hat for Binary Options
Luis Orlandini
Indicatori
Witch Hat for Binary Options is an indicator for binary options based on analysis of Bollinger Bands and RSI, using a modulated strategy with indicator settings using complex filters. This indicator never repaints, it has an almost accurate answer for you to make the entries. There are two ways for you to analyze your entry, when an arrow appears you have more than 90% chance of hits, and the other way is the lines that it automatically draws and its trend line. It has surprisingly strong sup
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Un indicatore tecnico che struttura i grafici e identifica i movimenti ciclici dei prezzi. Può funzionare su qualsiasi grafico. Diversi tipi di notifiche. Ci sono altre frecce sul grafico stesso. Senza ridisegnare la storia, lavora sulla chiusura della candela. TF consigliati da M5 in su. Parametri facili da usare e configurare. Se si utilizzano 2 indicatori con parametri diversi, è possibile utilizzarli senza altri indicatori. Ha 2 parametri di input Ciclicità e durata del segnale Questi 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicatori
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicatori
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicatori
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicatori
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicatori
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
Altri dall’autore
Levels for MT5 by OptionClue
Alexander Mihaylenko
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Levels indicator has been created to simplify the process of plotting support and resistance levels and zones on selected timeframes. The indicator plots the nearest levels of the selected timeframes, which are highlighted in different colors. It significantly reduces the time needed to plot them on the chart and simplifies the market analysis process. Horizontal support and resistance levels are used to identify price zones where the market movement can slow down or a price reversal is like
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione