PendingOrderActivator

PendingOrderActivator manages pending orders in the forex market in a continuous cycle.
The user must configure the duration of the orders, stop loss levels, take profit levels, and the MagicNumber.
The expert advisor automatically places pending orders based on the distance from the current price and deletes them when the opposite order is triggered.
When an order is activated, the bot will take a break until the user reconfigures it or changes the timeframe, at which point the bot will reactivate.
If the pending orders (buy stop/sell stop) have not been activated during the specified period, they are automatically deleted, and the cycle restarts.
It is important to adjust the parameters correctly and perform testing before using it on a real account.

Please review my other free products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chinchano_1984/seller



Prodotti consigliati
GIA Calculate Order
Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
Utilità
Ti aiuterà ad avere il controllo del rischio di ogni operazione in modo facile e veloce. La sua interfaccia innovativa consente di calcolare istantaneamente il numero di lotti e il rapporto rischio/rendimento. Mantieni le tue operazioni all'interno della gamma di rischio che desideri ed evita momenti negativi nel tuo commercio. Funzione linea - Mostra la linea di apertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit sul grafico. Con questa funzione è facile conoscere le caratteristiche principali e più rilevanti
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Fibo Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Fibo Eagle EA for MT4 - Fibonacci-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor Overview FiboEagleEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want an automated trading system powered by the Fibonacci sequence. This EA integrates grid trading principles with advanced money management tools, delivering a blend of precision, adaptability, and profitability potential. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, FiboEagleEA adjusts to various market conditions, making it a ve
MP SymbolList
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilità
This script is to be used with the Market Patroller indicator as a constructor for a specialized list of symbols based in all the available symbols listed in your MT4's Market Watch window. You can reduce the list depending upon several considerations: List only some symbols that have some instrument, for example, if your broker have 5 EUR pairs (EURXXX or XXXEUR). Exclude some symbols, for example, if you do not want to trade today GBP related pairs, this will avoid any GBPXXX or XXXGBP symbol
FREE
Waddah Attar Anti Limit Brokers Slippage
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilità
Most of brokers make slippage for your orders (stop orders or market orders). When you make limit orders (Buy or Sell), they don't make slippage for you. Because it is for your advantage. This EA will resolve limit slippage problem for you with any brokers. Slippage Problem Example: The price now is 1.31450, you put sell limit at 1.31500. If the price jumps to 1.31550. The Broker will execute your sell limit at 1.31500 NOT 1.31550. If you put buy stop, the Broker will execute it at 1.31550 (or m
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Utilità
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
ZeroEntryOrder Plug in
Sergio D. Rocha
4 (1)
Utilità
This is a technical indicator that works as a plug-in for "Control adora" - the Expert Advisor that helps you to calculate, place and control positions on the chart. When run on a chart with Control adora EA, this plug-in allows setting entry levels that send orders at contact, while you have StopCloseOnly (OCO in Comments) = 1 settled in Control adora (meaning that without this, the indicator will send the order only when the price Close crosses the arrow level). This indicator only works if yo
FREE
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
L'indicateur montre les heures d'ouverture des bourses mondiales. Vous aide à voir quels marchés sont actuellement les plus actifs Découvrez mon  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions Aide à sélectionner les instruments les plus volatils en ce moment; Particulièrement utile pour les traders intraday; 1) Lors de l'utilisation sur des délais 1H et inférieurs: les lignes correspondront à la position réelle des barres sur le graphiq
Fibo pending EA
Thanat Thitithammaphong
Utilità
"Fibo Pending EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending limit orders based on Fibonacci levels. You can configure it to enter orders according to specific Fibonacci levels. For any level that you don't want to use, simply set its value to zero (0). Once the EA has placed all pending orders, please remove the Fibonacci object from the chart. The various 'Close' buttons on the chart will trigger a pop-up confirmation before closing orders. If you don't want these confirmation alerts, you can dis
Trailing Stop Forward
Shailendra Singh
Utilità
Trailing Stop Forward EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade. There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit. TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated i.e   trade moved 1
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Ready4grow Trading Panel
Kagathra Hirenkumar Kantibhai
Utilità
Every time Trader opens a trade, he must know the profit and risk of the trade he made, so that he can determine the risk and profit opportunity he will get. Determining this calculation manually can be quite troublesome, especially if it has a lot of open trade to do. Ready4grow Trading Panel is a utility tool that really helps traders meet those needs. Opening a Market or pending trade, determining lots, pips, price positions, how much USD, and what percentage of risk can be set automatically
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Move to Breakeven Limited
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Utilità
The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
FREE
Smarter Trade Manager
Khalil Abokwaik
5 (2)
Utilità
Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Currency Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Magic Number Profit and Loss
Move To Breakeven
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Utilità
The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
Mobile Automatic Risk Manager
David Lopez Carazo
Utilità
Have you ever struggled to calculate the correct position size when trading on MT4 or MT5 from your mobile device? Often, while using clunky external calculators, you miss crucial trading opportunities or end up making costly mistakes. Our app is specifically designed to solve this problem and revolutionize your mobile trading experience. With this innovative solution, you can: Save Time: Forget about frustrating calculators. Our script integrates seamlessly with your MT4 account to automaticall
Rocket Fx Multi Target EA
Jeffrey Bucsit
Utilità
Rocket Fx Multi-Target EA Summary This MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to place multi-target pending orders (both buy and sell) with individual take profit levels and shared stop loss. Here's how it operates: Key Features Multi-Target Order Placement : Creates pending orders (Stop or Limit) with up to 4 take profit targets Risk Management : Calculates position size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage User Interface : Provides input fields for entry prices, stop
Risk management discipline forced
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force us to be discipline exactly the way you will set. For examples, 1. If you set the   maximum trades in a day = 3. You won’t be
Stability Pro MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
PROMOZIONE LANCIO: SOLO 34 9 $ invece di 990$! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a questo prezzo promozionale! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   Pacchetto combinato EA definitivo   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Risultati in tempo reale a basso rischio Risultati dal vivo ad alto rischio Benvenuti in STABILITY PRO   : uno dei sistemi di rete più avanzati, stabili e a basso rischio sul mercato! Questo EA è stato sottoposto a stress test sull'inter
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Experts
Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilità
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilità
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilità
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
FRB Time MT4
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Time - FRB Trader Indicator that shows the server's time of operation. You can edit the font color and size of the timetable. Settings font color Font size Background color To move the Timetable, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After placing the Time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it.
FREE
TP SL Bot
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilità
TP SL Bot - un'utilità che imposta automaticamente Stop Loss e Take Profit per gli ordini appena aperti in vari modi secondo le tue indicazioni. È inoltre disponibile una funzione per calcolare il volume con cui aprire un trade per ottenere l'importo desiderato con la dimensione specificata di Stop Loss/Take Profit. Ci sono diversi modi per calcolare la dimensione e impostare i parametri: 1. Impostazione basata sull'importo specificato dall'utente come percentuale del saldo corrente del conto. 2
Candle Sync Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Introducing Candle Sync Pro EA , your ultimate solution for smarter, more profitable gold trading! This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to synchronize with market dynamics, offering you a cutting-edge advantage without complex strategies. It’s been meticulously optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe , making it ready to deploy directly onto your charts for immediate use. Say goodbye to risky Martingale or Grid systems – Candle Sync Pro EA focuses on robust, reliable entry and
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilità
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart   MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilità
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Altri dall’autore
MetaTimer
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Indicatori
The " Countdown Candle Timer " indicator is a visual tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform that displays an accurate countdown of the time remaining until the next candle on the chart. It provides real-time information about the remaining duration of the current candle, allowing traders to track time precisely and optimize their trading decision-making. The indicator can be customized in terms of color, font size, and position on the chart, providing flexibility and convenience to the user. You can
FREE
ObiForex Pending Orders
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (1)
Experts
Obiforex - Pending Orders Specialized for trading during news events and at any other time in the market, Obiforex - Pending Orders is a program designed to enhance your trading experience. By utilizing pending orders, you can seize market opportunities with precision and efficiency. Buy Stop: Place a pending purchase order at a higher price ("stop" price) than the current price. The Buy Stop order will be executed if the sale price ("Ask") quoted on the platform is equal to or higher than the o
FREE
AutoSTPending
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
2 (1)
Utilità
AutoSTPending - Expert Advisor for Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit The AutoSTPending expert advisor automatically creates or modifies the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels configured in the properties. It is a user-friendly and easy-to-understand tool. With AutoSTPending, you can simplify and streamline your trading operations by allowing the expert advisor to automatically set and adjust your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. This allows you to focus on other activities while maintaining ef
FREE
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Indicatori
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
Candle Size Indicator
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Candle Size Indicator Explore the candle size using this convenient indicator. It works across various timeframes, providing valuable insights for technical analysis. Key Features: Display the size of the candle after configuring the indicator. Compatible with all timeframes. The size of the candle is a significant metric in technical analysis, offering insights into market strength and volatility. This indicator enables clear and accurate visualization of candle sizes on your chart. Utilize thi
FREE
Multi Pending Orders
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilità
Multi Pending Orders The expert advisor "PendingOrders" is an automated trading program. This advisor manages multiple pending orders, setting entry levels, stop loss (loss limit), and take profit (profit limit) for each order. You can set various separation levels between each order. MagicNumber: It is a unique number used to identify orders related to this expert advisor. DistancePips: It is the distance in pips from the current price at which the pending orders will be placed. DistanceSeparat
FREE
Vertical Lines for hour
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Indicatori
Vertical Lines for Hour - Time-Based Trading Indicator The Vertical Lines for Hour indicator allows you to mark up to 4 vertical lines at specific times on your chart. Simply enter the hour without considering the minutes, and you can also choose the color for each line. This indicator is useful for identifying session ranges or implementing custom trading strategies. It provides a straightforward solution for your trading needs. Key Features: Mark up to 4 vertical lines at specified times. Sele
FREE
Obiforex Gap Pro
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Experts
Obiforex Gap Pro Functions: Assists in identifying potential trading opportunities associated with weekend market gaps. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings. Trades exclusively on the first market opening day (Monday) and only with the specified currency pairs. Please note: Trading involves risks. The Obiforex Gap Pro expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.
FREE
Percentage
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Indicatori
Daily Percentage and Current Candle Would you like to know how much an asset has risen or fallen in a day or in the last candle? Do you want a numerical reference for the strength and direction of price movement? Then, the Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator is the tool you need. The Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator shows you the percentage increase or decrease of an asset in the current day or in the last candle, depending on the timeframe you choose. The indicator allows
FREE
Obiforex Swaps
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (3)
Indicatori
Obiforex Swaps Explore Obiforex Swaps, a robust tool that provides information on the swaps for both short (sell) and long (buy) positions. This indicator is particularly valuable when implementing the "triple swap" strategy, enhancing your trading capabilities. The program is specifically designed to support the first 75 currency pairs, offering a broad range of trading opportunities. We recommend using reputable brokers such as TITANFX and ICMARKETS for optimal performance. If your currency pa
FREE
Stochastic Oscillator Panel
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Indicatori
Stochastic Oscillator Panel Introducing the Stochastic Oscillator Panel, a comprehensive representation of the stochastic oscillator for all currencies (up to 75 pairs). This powerful tool operates within the current time frame, utilizing the simple moving average and relying on the Low/High prices. The panel consists of three columns: Name of the currency MODE_MAIN (main line) MODE_SIGNAL (signal line) The Stochastic Oscillator Panel provides visual cues through color coding: Green color (overb
FREE
OrderSend Time
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilità
OrderSend Time - Automated Trading at Specified Time OrderSend Time is a convenient utility that allows you to schedule trade executions at specific times. Simply set the desired hour, minute, lot size, and order type (buy or sell), and the utility will automatically execute the trade at the designated time. IMPORTANT! Please note that this utility operates based on the broker's time in the 24-hour format, not your computer's time. Key Features: Select the hour, minute, lot size, and order type.
FREE
Gaps size 75
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
2 (1)
Indicatori
Gaps Size 75 - Market Gap Indicator The Gaps Size 75 indicator reveals the gaps between the current day and the previous day, aiding your trading decisions. It is designed for the "END OF WEEK GAPS" strategy, allowing you to identify potential opportunities. This indicator supports up to 75 currency pairs, with additional pairs available upon request. The columns are color-coded for easy interpretation. For inquiries regarding the weekend gaps strategy, kindly send a private message. Gaps Size 7
FREE
ObiForex 75 Spreads
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
4 (1)
Indicatori
ObiForex 75 Spreads Discover a powerful indicator showcasing instant spreads for 75 currency pairs. Unlock valuable insights for informed trading decisions and optimize your strategies. The indicator features 3 columns, providing a comprehensive view of the spreads. Spread reading can be effectively used with macroeconomic news. Share your strategies! For optimal performance, install the indicator on the USDJPY currency pair. Experience the capabilities of ObiForex 75 Spreads and elevate your tr
FREE
EA New Zealand Bank
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilità
EA New Zealand Bank - Automated Trading for NZDUSD Instructions: Compatible brokers: TICKMILL, TitanFX, IcMarkets, FXPig. Symbol: NZDUSD. Recommended account type: LOW SPREAD. Timeframe: 1 HOUR. Please note that I do not recommend using this expert advisor with any broker outside the list. It has been specifically developed and tested for optimal performance with the mentioned brokers and symbol. To get started, I recommend testing the strategy on a demo account. Conduct a thorough strategy test
FREE
EA Germany 30
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
1 (1)
Utilità
EA Germany 30 Functions: Detects and analyzes market gaps, providing insights into potential trend reversals or continuations. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings. Trades exclusively from 10:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and solely on the Germany 30 (DE30) index. Please note: Trading involves risks. The EA Germany 30 expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.
FREE
Australia Bank
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilità
Australia Bank Functions: Navigates movements in the AUDUSD, a highly traded currency pair. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your settings. Trades within specified hours with the AUDUSD pair, reducing noise. Please note: Trading involves risks. The Australia Bank expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion. The Australia Bank expert advisor is a user-friendly tool designed to assist you in your trading experience. Do
FREE
EA England Bnak
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
1 (1)
Utilità
EA England Bank Functions: Exclusively trades the GBPUSD pair on the 1-hour timeframe. Relies on technical and fundamental analysis, combining indicators like "Gap size 75" and events such as Bank of England decisions. Automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on user-configured settings for risk management. Executes trades starting from 01:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and focuses solely on the GBPUSD pair.
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione