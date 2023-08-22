Three Soldiers

5

The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend. 

The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's. 

It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets.


Inputs

  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


Comentários 2
Tim Marco Talarowski
485
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.05.10 09:33 
 

great indicator

Kittisak Polsuk
86
Kittisak Polsuk 2024.10.23 14:56 
 

very very good, indicator

