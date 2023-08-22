Three Soldiers
- Indicateurs
- Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
- Version: 2.0
The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.
The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.
It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets.
Inputs
- AlertOn - enable alerts;
- EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
- PushAlert - enable push notifications;
