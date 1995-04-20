Master Candle

Master Candle (MC) Indicator automatically detects "Master Candles", also known as "Mother Candles", i.e. candle that engulf several candles that follow them. See screenshots.

You can choose how many candles Master Candle should engulf. By default it is set to 4. Feel free to change colour and thickness of lines as it suites you.


I find this indicator to be very useful to identify congestions and breakouts, especially on 60 minutes charts.

Usually if you see candle closing above or below "Master Candle Congestion" price tends to continue in the direction of breakout. 


Such candle congestions usually occur during trends or at round numbers (psychological levels). Breakout from the congestion usually indicates trend continuation.

MC is highly useful on daily. In most cases when Master candle engulfs 2-3 days, breakouts from it are true and last from 90 to over 300 pips, as seen on EURUSD daily chart (See 2nd screenshot).


This indicator is useful with Trend Tools such as Ichimoku and Moving Averages, as breakout from MC situated entirely below or above moving averages tend to generate significant price moves.

Prodotti consigliati
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Indicatori
PPR e Engulfing è un indicatore tecnico unico progettato per identificare i pattern "PPR" e "Engulfing" sui grafici delle valute nella piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Questi pattern possono indicare potenziali inversioni o continuazioni di tendenza, fornendo ai trader segnali preziosi per entrare e uscire dal mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento automatico dei pattern : L'indicatore identifica e segna automaticamente i pattern PPR e Engulfing con frecce sul grafico. Segnal
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicatori
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Candle GAP   è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che utilizzano   le strategie di Gap Trading   in quanto identifica automaticamente i gap delle candele per ogni giorno della settimana. Un gap si riferisce a una differenza di livello di prezzo tra la chiusura e l'apertura di due giorni consecutivi. Questo indicatore riconosce quattro tipi di modelli di gap: comune, fuga, continuazione ed esaurimento. Incorporando questo indicatore in qualsiasi grafico, i trader possono convali
FREE
Three Bar Reversal
Yury Emeliyanov
3 (2)
Indicatori
Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — free indicator Three Bar Reversal is a simple and effective MetaTrader 4 indicator that detects the classic three-bar reversal candlestick pattern with additional filtering based on ATR and candle body sizes. Arrows are displayed on the last closed candle of the pattern, and push notifications are also sent. An automated trading robot Three Bar Reversal EA has been developed based on this indicator. The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes but pe
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
BE auto
Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Radzali
5 (2)
Indicatori
Indicator automatically draw bullish and bearish engulfing without any rules. Bearish and Bullish engulf is well known area for supply and demand area marking. This indicator can be used in any strategy that required supply demand zone. Show Last Engulf : Enable this option to show unfresh engulfing  Candle to calculate : set 0 will load all history bar and can use up more memory Bearish Engulfing Colour : Pick any colour that suit Bearish Engulfing Colour  : Pick any colour that suit -Use this
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicatori
I pattern armonici sono ideali per prevedere i punti di inversione del mercato. Offrono un'elevata percentuale di successo e numerose opportunità di trading in un singolo giorno. Il nostro indicatore identifica i pattern armonici più popolari basandosi sui principi della letteratura sul trading armonico. NOTE IMPORTANTI: L'indicatore non ridisegna, non è in ritardo (rileva un pattern nel punto D) e non ridisegna (il pattern è valido o annullato). COME UTILIZZARE: Trascina e rilascia l'indicatore
FREE
Three Soldiers
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (2)
Indicatori
The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicatori
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicatori
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Magic SMA
Imre Heli
Indicatori
The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
HeikenAshi
Vasile Verdes
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi Pro – Strumento personalizzabile per la visualizzazione dei trend Heiken Ashi Pro è un indicatore per MetaTrader 4 che crea candele Heiken Ashi personalizzate utilizzando una vasta gamma di impostazioni configurabili. Grazie all’impiego di medie mobili avanzate e formule di calcolo prezzo, l’indicatore si adatta a diversi stili analitici. Caratteristiche principali: Include 34 tipi di medie mobili, tra cui SMA, EMA, HMA, KAMA, JMA, TEMA, DEMA, McGinley, Super Smoother, Gaussian, Lagu
FREE
Shape Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicatori
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicatori
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
FREE
Trend Mate
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
1 (1)
Indicatori
TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows: DOWNTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0) . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". UPTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0) . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". For an
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicatori
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Yearly Levels
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicatori
This indicator automatically plots Yearly High , Yearly Low and Yearly Average price levels from the previous year. It also builds two additional equidistant parallel levels ( Extended Highs R2 , R3 / Extended Lows S2 , R3 ) extended from previous Year High / Low. Extended High R3 / Low S3 is 100 percent Low-to-High extension ( as in Fibonacci 100 % extensions ) above / below the previous Year H/L and is the final reversal level with a sure reaction.  Extended High/Low R3/S3   represent the ulti
MACD Platinum
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicatori
This version of the MACD named MACD Platinum is the   MACD indicator calculated with ZeroLag moving averages (ZLEMA) .   ZLEMA is an abbreviation of   Zero Lag   Exponential   Moving Average . It was developed by John Ehlers and Rick Way. ZLEMA is a kind of Exponential   moving average   but its main idea is to eliminate the lag arising from the very nature of the   moving averages   and other trend following indicators.
Japanese Candle Patterns
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicatori
This indicator (translated from the Japanese source) automatically identifies authentic Japanese candlepatterns (Japanese Sakata Gohou rules) and displays with arrows the following Japanese candlestick patterns: BEARISH AND BULLISH ENGULFING CANDLES (known as Tsutsumi in Japanese) BULLISH THREE WHITE SOLDIERS BEARISH THREE BLACK CROWS BEARISH EVENING STARS BULLISH MORNING STARS THREE LINES THREE INSIDE DOWN (marks with a box) THREE INSIDE UP (marks with a box) You can switch off or on to have
Hurst Channel
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
Indicatori
This tool is known as the Hurst Channel  or Hurst Bands . At first sight, it might resemble the  Bollinger Bands  because it consist of three bands, upper, lower and middle band.  So how do you trade this? If the asset is in a downtrend , you will see lower highs . If these lower highs retrace up to the upper band, you go with the main trend and take a sell. If you are in an uptrend , you should see higher lows that bounce off of the lower band. Stay concentrated on the highs and lows! For targ
MTF Kijun
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
4 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku ) on lower timeframes. To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number: M1    PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5    PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15  PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30  PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1    PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4    PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1    PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1   PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1  PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly. By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione