PatternScannerMT4

Candlestick pattern indicator - display found candlestick patterns on the chart.

MT5-version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103134

Bearish patterns:

Bearish Pattern Designations Pattern name
SS
 Shooting  Star
STR(S) Evening  Star
DJ(E)   Evening  Doji Star
DC Dark Cloud  Veil
BEP Bearish Engulfing

Bullish patterns:

Designation of bullish patterns Pattern name
HMR
 Hammer pattern
STR(M) Morning  Star
DJ(M) Morning  Doji  Star
PRL Piercing  Line
BEP Bullish  Engulfing

The Shooting Star  pattern  is a bearish reversal pattern consisting of just one candlestick.  A shooting star forms when the price rises significantly and then corrects, leaving a long wick at the top of the candle.  The long wick should be at least half the total length of the shooting star candle.

The Evening Star  pattern  consists of 3 Japanese candlesticks, the type of which is reversal (the first is light and long, the second is a small any color scheme, and the third is long and dark).  Evening star reminds that the downward price movement has been replaced by an upward one.  This model is considered a harbinger of price reduction.

The Evening Star Doji  pattern  , unlike  the Evening Star  , contains a doji candle (or as it is also called doji) in the figure.  The doji candle in the pattern is located in the middle, that is, it is the second candle.  Since dodge itself is a good signal, its presence in the model greatly enhances its signal.

The Dark  Cloud  Cover  pattern  is   signaling that buying potential has been reduced to a minimum and there is little chance that the uptrend will continue.          

The bearish  engulfing  pattern   signals an upcoming price decline.  The pattern  consists of an ascending (white or green) candle followed by a large descending (black or red) candle that eclipses or "engulfs" a smaller ascending candle.        

The Hammer  pattern   consists   of one candle and is formed at the end of a bearish trend.  That is, the meaning of this model is that the decline in the market ends and growth should begin soon.  

The Morning  Star  pattern   indicates a bullish mood in the market.  Considered a reversal  pattern  that indicates an increase in price after a sustained downtrend.        

The Morning 3   Star  Doji  formation   may indicate a significant trend reversal.  This pattern is seen as more significant than the typical   morning   star.

The Penetrating   Line  pattern is seen as a bullish  reversal candlestick pattern located at  the  bottom of a downtrend.  This figure is often followed by a trend reversal against the backdrop of bullish activity.  This formation   includes two candles: the second bullish candle opens lower than the previous bearish candle, and then buyers become active, pushing the price above 50% of the body of the bearish candle.      

A Bullish   Engulfing  pattern  is a white candle that closes above the previous candle's open after opening below the previous candle's close  .  This can be determined when a small black candle showing a bearish trend is followed by a large white candle showing  a bullish  trend, the body of which completely overlaps or engulfs the body of the previous candle.        

How some patterns of this indicator look like is shown in one of the screenshots.


Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicatori
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Indicatori
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
Wartono
Indicatori
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Boba Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Cota Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (2)
Indicatori
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
RSI Scanner with Alerts
Keith Watford
Indicatori
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.
SRFractalLevels
Abolfazl Abbasi
Indicatori
This indicator analyzes the most important levels  of different timeframes and shows you the best of them on the chart and these levels are obtained with fractal (bill williams) approval  You can use this indicator to determine the most important levels for yourself and trade with ease. You no longer need to spend hours checking different levels because the indicator will do it for you in the best possible way and will save you time. The surfaces that are extracted for you have the highest possi
Break Even LeveL
Iurii Tokman
Indicatori
The indicator works when there are open orders present in the market. It calculates the price, upon reaching which the total profit of all open orders will be equal to zero, the breakeven level. The calculation takes into account the orders of the currency pair the indicator is running on. Orders can be filtered by the magic number. Description of the indicator settings: Line_Create - display the breakeven line color_Line - line color style_Line - line style width_Line - line width Text_Create -
AlarmLIne
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicatori
Avviso di rottura della linea di tendenza Descrizione: Questo indicatore attiva un allarme (suono, avviso o notifica) quando il prezzo supera una linea di tendenza, sia sopra che sotto di essa. Parametri: Names of the trendlines. : Nomi delle linee di tendenza separati da virgole (assicurarsi che il nome della linea di tendenza non abbia spazi all'inizio e sia preciso). Value over/under the line (E.g.: 0.03% or 500 pips). : Valore che definisce un margine sopra/sotto la linea di tendenza prima d
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Hammer Shooting Star
Liang Wei Qin
Indicatori
Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner Author: LIANG1990 Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision? Hammer Shooting Star v1.1  is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations. Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the cle
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
ReversalPatterns
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicatori
Questo indicatore tecnico identifica e analizza automaticamente l'azione dei prezzi utilizzando una varietà di   Reversal Candlestick Patterns   sul grafico. Disegna comodamente i segni della freccia insieme ai nomi dei modelli corrispondenti, facilitando l'individuazione degli ultimi modelli di candele di inversione. Con questo indicatore, puoi identificare e confrontare rapidamente l'analisi del grafico con modelli di candele precedentemente identificati. L'indicatore include una gamma di mode
The Malaysian trend
Aleksandr Sushko
Indicatori
Трендовый индикатор. Стрелки не перерисовываются, не запаздывают и не пропадают. Подходит для работы на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме.Подходит как дополнение к любой стратегии и стилю торговли. Рекомендовано использовать данный индикатор по принципу трёх окон. Пример: пара XAUUSD, открываем три окна данного инструмента ТФ М5,М15,Н1....первый сигнал ждем на старшем ТФ, в нашем случае Н1, второй на М15 и далее на М5. Три сигнала совпали в одном направлении входим в сделку и т.д. Выходим из
Liquidity Trap Reversals
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicatori
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Indicatori
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
Bomb Bank Signal
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (1)
Indicatori
Segnale bancario bomba: il tuo indicatore di fiducia in MetaTrader 4 Bomb Bank Signal è un potente indicatore per MetaTrader 4, progettato per identificare le tendenze più rilevanti nel mercato finanziario. Se cerchi uno strumento che anticipi con precisione i movimenti, la Bomb Bank è l'alleato di cui hai bisogno. Come funziona: Questo indicatore combina tre metodi distinti – analisi del volume, chiusura delle candele e trend simmetrico – per rilevare e segnalare opportunità di acquisto e v
TradeArray Scalping
Wartono
Indicatori
A professional trading indicator with double-entry options. Valuable Smooth Channel Lines on the separated window, Trend Lines both on the main window, and separated window and entry arrows. Good for trading scalping in the lower timeframes. Even also it can work and provide signals in the higher timeframes for longer-term trading periods.  INDICATOR SETTINGS: 1.  Signal Mode. There are 2 options: Default and Compact. If Default, it will provide 3 different arrow codes on the main window. This o
BinaryGrail
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicatori
Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis. Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions. For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more  minutes expiry. For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA:   
Breakout Candle
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicatori
This indicator is based the principle of breakout candle. Every candle that breaks out from the cluster may not lead to a rally. There are various factors that determine how a breakout candle will behave. This indicator calculates all those factors to suggest BUY/SELL signal once a breakout happens. This is a universal indicator that can work for all kind of instruments eg stock, currency, oil, crypto etc. This also works in every timeframe. PARAMETERS ================= move = 20 strongCandle =
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicatori
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Martingale Scanner
Ka Ka Ho
Indicatori
Martingale Scanner: Smart Trade Analysis for Martingale Strategies The Martingale strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach that requires precise execution and careful risk management. Without the right tools, traders may struggle to analyze market conditions and adjust trade sizes effectively. Martingale Scanner is designed to simplify and optimize this process, providing traders with a structured way to apply the strategy efficiently across different currency pairs. Why Use Martingale Scan
FREE
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
Scalper trend giornaliero (DTS) DTS è un indicatore di tendenza giornaliero che utilizza Price Action, Dynamic Support e Resistances. È progettato per essere utilizzato da chiunque, anche il principiante assoluto nel trading può usarlo. NON ridipinge MAI. Le indicazioni sono date da vicino a vicino. Progettato per essere utilizzato da solo, non sono necessari altri indicatori. Ti dà la tendenza e il potenziale Take Profit all'inizio della giornata. Come funziona DTS utilizza una strategia di
Range bound indicator
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicatori
Range bound is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It uses MACD as the primary reference indicator. When MACD oscillator is showing buy or sell signals these are displayed on your trading dashboard but as levels to buy or sell on the main chart. The indicator shows blue signals and red signals That are support and resistance levels. In short this indicator shows ranges where your trades should be safe from market changes against your order.
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Ichimoku Map
Pavel Verveyko
Indicatori
Ichimoku Map (instant look at the markets) - built on the basis of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The task of the Ichimoku Map is to provide information about the market strength on the selected time periods and instruments, from the point of view of the Ichimoku indicator. The indicator displays 7 degrees of buy signal strength and 7 degrees of sell signal strength. The stronger the trend, the brighter the signal rectangle in the table. The table can be dragged with the mouse. The
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MA Crossover disegna frecce di acquisto e vendita in base all'incrocio delle medie mobili selezionate. Inoltre, genera gli avvisi appropriati e visualizza il valore MFE (Escursione Più Favorevole) per ogni segnale consecutivo. L’incrocio delle medie mobili è una delle strategie più utilizzate dai trader di tutto il mondo. Di solito si basa su una media mobile veloce e una lenta per determinare segnali di ingresso in acquisto o vendita in base alla direzione dell’incrocio. Segnale di acquisto
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
In the context of trading,   Malaysia SNR   (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of   support and resistance levels   in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support   is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is strong enough to prevent the price from dropping further. Resistance
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
