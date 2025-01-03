Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis.

Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions.

For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more minutes expiry.





For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126819

Because the indicator is made for binary options, using it for forex means a higher timeframe with tight SL, TP and Trailing. We tested it on JPY pairs because they're very volatile on the H4 timeframe. Results were impressive.

Settings for JesVersal with the BinaryGrail:

Timeframe - H4, H1

SL - 500 points

TP - 3000 points

TrailingStopStart - 230

TrailingStopStep - 250

JesLyn - True

Threshold - 30%

SL - 100 points









For all the indicators I code, alerts and arrow come on the current candle to prepare the trader, then the arrow remains stationary after the current candle closes and all conditions met. no repainting or recalculation after the current candle closes, because it's strictly based on price action.



