PatternScannerMT4

Candlestick pattern indicator - display found candlestick patterns on the chart.

MT5-version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103134

Bearish patterns:

Bearish Pattern Designations Pattern name
SS
 Shooting  Star
STR(S) Evening  Star
DJ(E)   Evening  Doji Star
DC Dark Cloud  Veil
BEP Bearish Engulfing

Bullish patterns:

Designation of bullish patterns Pattern name
HMR
 Hammer pattern
STR(M) Morning  Star
DJ(M) Morning  Doji  Star
PRL Piercing  Line
BEP Bullish  Engulfing

The Shooting Star  pattern  is a bearish reversal pattern consisting of just one candlestick.  A shooting star forms when the price rises significantly and then corrects, leaving a long wick at the top of the candle.  The long wick should be at least half the total length of the shooting star candle.

The Evening Star  pattern  consists of 3 Japanese candlesticks, the type of which is reversal (the first is light and long, the second is a small any color scheme, and the third is long and dark).  Evening star reminds that the downward price movement has been replaced by an upward one.  This model is considered a harbinger of price reduction.

The Evening Star Doji  pattern  , unlike  the Evening Star  , contains a doji candle (or as it is also called doji) in the figure.  The doji candle in the pattern is located in the middle, that is, it is the second candle.  Since dodge itself is a good signal, its presence in the model greatly enhances its signal.

The Dark  Cloud  Cover  pattern  is   signaling that buying potential has been reduced to a minimum and there is little chance that the uptrend will continue.          

The bearish  engulfing  pattern   signals an upcoming price decline.  The pattern  consists of an ascending (white or green) candle followed by a large descending (black or red) candle that eclipses or "engulfs" a smaller ascending candle.        

The Hammer  pattern   consists   of one candle and is formed at the end of a bearish trend.  That is, the meaning of this model is that the decline in the market ends and growth should begin soon.  

The Morning  Star  pattern   indicates a bullish mood in the market.  Considered a reversal  pattern  that indicates an increase in price after a sustained downtrend.        

The Morning 3   Star  Doji  formation   may indicate a significant trend reversal.  This pattern is seen as more significant than the typical   morning   star.

The Penetrating   Line  pattern is seen as a bullish  reversal candlestick pattern located at  the  bottom of a downtrend.  This figure is often followed by a trend reversal against the backdrop of bullish activity.  This formation   includes two candles: the second bullish candle opens lower than the previous bearish candle, and then buyers become active, pushing the price above 50% of the body of the bearish candle.      

A Bullish   Engulfing  pattern  is a white candle that closes above the previous candle's open after opening below the previous candle's close  .  This can be determined when a small black candle showing a bearish trend is followed by a large white candle showing  a bullish  trend, the body of which completely overlaps or engulfs the body of the previous candle.        

How some patterns of this indicator look like is shown in one of the screenshots.


Önerilen ürünler
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
Wartono
Göstergeler
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Boba Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Cota Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
RSI Scanner with Alerts
Keith Watford
Göstergeler
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.
SRFractalLevels
Abolfazl Abbasi
Göstergeler
This indicator analyzes the most important levels  of different timeframes and shows you the best of them on the chart and these levels are obtained with fractal (bill williams) approval  You can use this indicator to determine the most important levels for yourself and trade with ease. You no longer need to spend hours checking different levels because the indicator will do it for you in the best possible way and will save you time. The surfaces that are extracted for you have the highest possi
Break Even LeveL
Iurii Tokman
Göstergeler
The indicator works when there are open orders present in the market. It calculates the price, upon reaching which the total profit of all open orders will be equal to zero, the breakeven level. The calculation takes into account the orders of the currency pair the indicator is running on. Orders can be filtered by the magic number. Description of the indicator settings: Line_Create - display the breakeven line color_Line - line color style_Line - line style width_Line - line width Text_Create -
AlarmLIne
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Göstergeler
Trend Çizgisi Kırılma Uyarısı Açıklama: Bu gösterge, fiyat bir trend çizgisini yukarı veya aşağı kırdığında bir alarm (ses, uyarı veya bildirim) tetikler. Parametreler: Names of the trendlines. : Virgüllerle ayrılmış trend çizgisi isimleri (Trend çizgisi adınızın başında boşluk olmadığından ve doğru olduğundan emin olun). Value over/under the line (E.g.: 0.03% or 500 pips). : Alarmı tetiklemeden önce trend çizgisinin yukarıda/aşağıda bir marjı tanımlayan değer, bir sonraki parametreye bağlı olar
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Hammer Shooting Star
Liang Wei Qin
Göstergeler
Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner Author: LIANG1990 Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision? Hammer Shooting Star v1.1  is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations. Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the cle
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Trend göstergeleri, finansal piyasalarda işlem yaparken kullanılan teknik analiz alanlarından biridir. Angular Trend Lines indikatörü - trend yönünü kapsamlı bir şekilde belirler ve giriş sinyalleri üretir. Mumların ortalama yönünü yumuşatmanın yanı sıra Trend çizgilerinin eğim açısından da yararlanılır. Eğim açısının hesaplanmasında Gann açılarının inşa ilkesi esas alındı. Teknik analiz göstergesi mum çubuğu yumuşatması ile grafik geometrisini birleştirir. İki tür trend çizgisi ve ok vardır: K
ReversalPatterns
Thushara Dissanayake
Göstergeler
Bu teknik gösterge, grafikteki çeşitli   Ters Şamdan Modellerini   kullanarak fiyat hareketini otomatik olarak tanımlar ve analiz eder. Ok işaretlerini karşılık gelen kalıp adlarıyla birlikte çizerek en son ters şamdan kalıplarını bulmayı kolaylaştırır. Bu gösterge ile grafik analizini hızlı bir şekilde tanımlayabilir ve önceden tanımlanmış mum modelleriyle karşılaştırabilirsiniz. Gösterge, Dragonfly Doji, Gravestone Doji, Hammer, Pin Bar ve daha fazlası gibi hem basit hem de karmaşık bir dizi u
The Malaysian trend
Aleksandr Sushko
Göstergeler
Трендовый индикатор. Стрелки не перерисовываются, не запаздывают и не пропадают. Подходит для работы на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме.Подходит как дополнение к любой стратегии и стилю торговли. Рекомендовано использовать данный индикатор по принципу трёх окон. Пример: пара XAUUSD, открываем три окна данного инструмента ТФ М5,М15,Н1....первый сигнал ждем на старшем ТФ, в нашем случае Н1, второй на М15 и далее на М5. Три сигнала совпали в одном направлении входим в сделку и т.д. Выходим из
Liquidity Trap Reversals
Mohit Dhariwal
Göstergeler
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Göstergeler
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
Bomb Bank Signal
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bomb Bank Signal: Your Trusted Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Bomb Bank Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately anticipates movements, Bomb Bank is the ally you need. How it Works: This indicator combines three distinct methods – volume analysis, candle closes and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. Bomb Bank is like a "bomb" whe
TradeArray Scalping
Wartono
Göstergeler
A professional trading indicator with double-entry options. Valuable Smooth Channel Lines on the separated window, Trend Lines both on the main window, and separated window and entry arrows. Good for trading scalping in the lower timeframes. Even also it can work and provide signals in the higher timeframes for longer-term trading periods.  INDICATOR SETTINGS: 1.  Signal Mode. There are 2 options: Default and Compact. If Default, it will provide 3 different arrow codes on the main window. This o
BinaryGrail
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Göstergeler
Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis. Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions. For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more  minutes expiry. For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA:   
Breakout Candle
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Göstergeler
This indicator is based the principle of breakout candle. Every candle that breaks out from the cluster may not lead to a rally. There are various factors that determine how a breakout candle will behave. This indicator calculates all those factors to suggest BUY/SELL signal once a breakout happens. This is a universal indicator that can work for all kind of instruments eg stock, currency, oil, crypto etc. This also works in every timeframe. PARAMETERS ================= move = 20 strongCandle =
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Göstergeler
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Martingale Scanner
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Martingale Scanner: Smart Trade Analysis for Martingale Strategies The Martingale strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach that requires precise execution and careful risk management. Without the right tools, traders may struggle to analyze market conditions and adjust trade sizes effectively. Martingale Scanner is designed to simplify and optimize this process, providing traders with a structured way to apply the strategy efficiently across different currency pairs. Why Use Martingale Scan
FREE
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Göstergeler
Günlük Trend Ölçekleyici (DTS) Bu gösterge, RPTrade Pro Solutions sistemlerinin bir parçasıdır. DTS, Fiyat Hareketi, Dinamik Destek ve Dirençleri kullanan günlük bir trend göstergesidir. Herkes tarafından kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, ticarete yeni başlayanlar bile kullanabilir. ASLA yeniden boyamaz. Endikasyonlar yakından kapana doğru verilmiştir. Tek başına kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, başka bir göstergeye gerek yoktur. Günün başında size trend ve potansiyel Take Profit verir. O n
Range bound indicator
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Göstergeler
Range bound is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It uses MACD as the primary reference indicator. When MACD oscillator is showing buy or sell signals these are displayed on your trading dashboard but as levels to buy or sell on the main chart. The indicator shows blue signals and red signals That are support and resistance levels. In short this indicator shows ranges where your trades should be safe from market changes against your order.
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Ichimoku Map
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
Ichimoku Map (instant look at the markets) - built on the basis of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The task of the Ichimoku Map is to provide information about the market strength on the selected time periods and instruments, from the point of view of the Ichimoku indicator. The indicator displays 7 degrees of buy signal strength and 7 degrees of sell signal strength. The stronger the trend, the brighter the signal rectangle in the table. The table can be dragged with the mouse. The
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT MA Crossover, seçilen hareketli ortalamaların kesişimine göre alım ve satım oklarını çizer. Ayrıca her ardışık sinyal için uygun uyarıları üretir ve MFE (En Avantajlı Sapma) değerini görüntüler. Hareketli ortalama kesişimi, dünya çapında trader'lar tarafından yaygın olarak kullanılan temel stratejilerden biridir. Genellikle biri hızlı, diğeri yavaş olmak üzere iki hareketli ortalamadan oluşur ve kesişim yönüne göre alım ya da satım sinyali üretir. Alım sinyali – hızlı MA, yavaş MA'nın üzerin
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
In the context of trading,   Malaysia SNR   (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of   support and resistance levels   in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support   is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is strong enough to prevent the price from dropping further. Resistance
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Divergence for Many Indicators MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Divergence indicator 10 different indicators. Finding and displaying classic and hidden divergences. Indicators in which divergences are searched: MACD MACD Histogram; RSI; Stochastic; CCI; momentum; OBV; VWmacd; Chaikin Money Flow; Money Flow Index. This is a replica of the indicator from the   tradingview   resource, adapted for the MT5 terminal. MT4 version available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87846 Settings: Bars in history for analysis - number of bars for analysis; D
TickCounter MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
TickCounter göstergesi, her yeni çubukta yukarı ve aşağı keneleri sayar. Hesaplama, gösterge tabloya yerleştirildiği andan itibaren başlar. Histogram çubukları şunları temsil eder: Sarı çubuklar - toplam kene sayısı; Mavi çubuklar - YUKARI işaretler; Kırmızı çubuklar - AŞAĞI işaretler. Mavi çubuk görünmüyorsa, daha fazla aşağı onay işareti vardır ve kırmızı çubuk mavi olanın üzerinde görüntülenir (kırmızı katman mavi olanın üzerindedir). MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82
VPVR Insight MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
This indicator is a classic implementation of the Market Profile (Volume Profile Visible Range), allowing for the display of price density over time while highlighting the most significant price levels, the value area, and the control price within a specific trading session. MT4-version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125261 The indicator can be applied across timeframes from M1 to D1, enabling the analysis of market profiles for daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday trading. Utilizing
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
SuperTrend
Evgeniy Zhdan
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Supertrend Expert Advisor The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results. It is not a scalper. The minimum balance to start trading - 100 $. Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices. Has an efficient risk management system. The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA. As a result, you have a complete automated trading system. Download
Stardust
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
StarDust searches for divergences in the values of several indicators considering them as signs of flat and enters the market if a relatively steady trend is detected. The Expert Advisor trades "basic" symbols with a low spread. The best results are achieved on М15. The EA automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quote flows. Settings Comment_to_orders – comment to a placed order. The field can be left blank if no comment is required. MM – enable money management with automatic setting of a worki
Top Floor
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA catches the price when it moves against the trend in an effort to open an order in an opposite direction (direction of the main trend). Screenshots illustrate examples of entries and the strategy gist. The EA uses stop losses depending on values of ATR. Settings: Lot_ - if Risk_ = 0, the EA will trade this lot; Risk_ - risk per one trade. Stop loss is taken into account; koeff_ATR - coefficient multiplied by the ATR value to calculate stop loss (the bigger the value, the bigger stop loss
FastBoom
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The FastBoom EA finds the most probable points of price pullback/reverse and places an order. It places averaging orders if the price moves further against take profit. Settings of the EA: Lots - initial lot; LotExponent - multiplier for following orders (Martingale). 1 - no multiplier. TakeProfit - take profit in points; Stochastic Settings InpKPeriod - K Period of Stochastic InpDPeriod - D Period of Stochastic InpSlowing - Stochastic Slowing LevHigh - level for sell positions of Stochastic L
DivergenceTrade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor calculates the double/triple divergence of volumes, and starts trading. It uses a unique formula of lot calculation, which greatly improves stability of trading. Recommended TF - 1h. Currency pair - EURUSD , but the EA can be used on any trading instruments which are not subject to high volatility. Settings mode - trading direction can be set manually; close - order close level (details on the screenshot); Step between orders - step between orders in points; Maximum orders -
OrderOnLine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor opens orders from the horizontal line, the a trader can set on any level by dragging using the mouse or by changing the line properties. For example, when a horizontal line is above the current price, the EA will open a Buy order once the horizontal line is reached. And vice versa: If the line is below the current price, the EA will open a sell order once the line is crossed. A buy crossover of the line is: opening of the current candlestick below the horizontal line; the curr
SellerATR
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor only sells. Recommended currency pairs : EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY; USDCAD; AUDUSD; EURGBP; EURAUD; EURCHF; EURJPY; GBPCHF; CADJPY; GBPJPY; AUDNZD; AUDCAD; AUDCHF; AUDJPY; CHFJPY; EURNZD; EURCAD; CADCHF; NZDJPY; NZDUSD. Timeframe: H1. Percent% manages closing both loss-making and profitable deals based on the account overall status. Using the EA on 23 symbols mentioned above allows the robot to cope with the drawdown in case of a long trend. While positions on some pairs
Illusion
Evgeniy Zhdan
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Illusion EA uses the probability theory - after a series of consecutive virtual losses - i.e. right during a flat the EA already starts trading in the trend. In addition, the EA considers the ratio of bullish/bearish candles on the higher timeframes to determine the greatest probability of the price movement direction. Only 1 order can be opened at a time. In case of a loss the following order will be placed with an increased lot (the multiplication coefficient is set in the parameters). The
ChangingTrends
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
Gösterge, en olası trend durdurma/geri dönüş alanlarını, kendinden emin trend hareket alanlarını hesaplar. Hesaplama şunları dikkate alır: fiyat değişim oranı; grafiğin göreli sapma açısı; fiyat hareketlerinin ortalama genliği; "konfor bölgesini" terk eden fiyat; ATR göstergesinin değerleri. Gösterge, fiyat bir durdurma/geri dönüş alanına girdiğinde bir Uyarı oluşturabilir. Ayarlar Tüm uzunluğu çiz? - grafiğin sonuna kadar alanları çizin; YUKARI trendi durdur - bir yükseliş trendinin durma/ge
GoldenCoast
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
The indicator plots a trend line and determines the levels for opening trades, in case the price goes "too far" away from the trend level. More detailed information is available in the screenshots. Settings Away from the trend line - distance from the trend line to the trades level; Arrow Signal for deals - enable displaying an arrow when the price reaches the trades level; Size of Arrow - size of the arrow; Alert Signal for deals - enable generating alerts when the price reaches the trades lev
Turbina
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The axiom of the Forex market is that any trend will be broken. The Expert Advisor determines trend direction (the pink line), and calculates levels for opening opposite orders depending on the settings. The value of Away from the trend line for Deal will be different for each pair and timeframe, depending on the volatility of the trading instrument. Next orders can be opened with an increased lot (a static lot is used by default). See the screenshots to understand the idea of the Expert Advisor
Odysseus
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor determines the moments of strong movements and opens a position in the direction of the most probable price movement. The strategy always uses stop loss and take profit. Several independent orders can be in the market (the maximum number is set in parameters). The goal of the EA's underlying trading system is the quantitative excess of the number of profitable deals over the number of losing ones. Recommended: EURUSD 5m; GBPUSD 5m; USDJPY 5m. The Expert Advisor is able to work
Vise
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
Vise is a trend indicator. The upper and lower lines follow the price showing the prevailing price direction. Frequent breakthroughs of the upper line indicate a bullish trend, while frequent breakthroughs of the lower line indicate a bearish one. Parameters Points for UpLine - initial number of points for the upper line; Points for DownLine - initial number of points for the lower line. During the breakthrough of the upper level (line), this level shifts upwards by Points for UpLine. If the up
Twinkle
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Twinkle is a trend-based scalper using stop loss and take profit invisible to the broker. The EA does not look for trend reversals. The EA catches strong market movements and opens orders in the direction of the trend. Your broker will not see the order closing levels. The EA closes orders independently when reaching the take profit or stop loss levels specified in the settings. Recommended trading symbols: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5. ECN accounts with 5 digits quotes are recommended. Expert Advisor
Shine
Evgeniy Zhdan
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor implements elements of the Martingale system. Orders are opened at a specified distance from the moving average. The Parabolic SAR indicator and certain technical details are used to ensure the most accurate entries. The EA is highly customizable. It is recommended for simultaneous use on 4 currency pairs: EURUSD M15; GBPUSD M15; USDJPY M15; USDCAD M15. Despite good stability, it is advisable to disable the EA operation during the days rich in news releases. Configurations P
LuckyCase
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
LuckyCase is an Expert Advisor with martingale elements. The EA strategy is based on a significant "deviation" of the price from SAR inadicator and the Bands levels breakthrough point. The money management system is an essential part of the EA. It starts working after a trade is opened. Trades are closed after accumulating specified points of market orders, by deposit % or after an opposite side of the channel is broken through. The default EA settings are meant for: EURUSD M15; USDJPY M15. The
Elize
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Elize Expert Advisor has been designed to work with the EURCHF currency pair. It considers the peculiarities of this trading instrument, its behavior and dependence on the behavior of other currencies. In particular, when the currencies of the European countries (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURNOK, EURCHF) move in the same direction, the EA starts its operation and opens a deal in the trend direction of the European currencies. In the event of price rollbacks, the EA uses a unique method for making the
AllTrendLines
Evgeniy Zhdan
Göstergeler
The indicator determines the support/resistance lines on three timeframes simultaneously: one TF smaller; current TF; one TF higher. In addition to the support/resistance lines, the indicator identifies the reversal points (wave peaks): red dots - peaks on the smallest timeframe; yellow points - peaks on the current timeframe. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Parameters Show trend line - show the main trend line. Main Trend Line Color - color of the trend line. Show trend te
FastTraffic
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor has been specifically developed for trading gold (Spot Gold). The strategy is based on Fibo levels calculated from the previous (first) candle High/Low and the width of the current and lower timeframes channel. If important Fibo levels of different orders are located in a single price channel (within a spread), the EA defines this channel as the target for price movement and starts operation. Martingale and averaging are not used. Each order is independent and is accompanied b
Jazz
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The algorithm of this Expert Advisor determines the significant price levels, where the trend often turns into a flat or reverses. Stochastic Oscillator serves as an additional filter of overbought/oversold zones. The EA sets stop loss and take profit after opening an order. The underlying trailing strategy applies a trailing stop. The EA is recommended for simultaneously use on three trading instruments: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURCHF M5. Settings: Comment to order - comment to orders. MaxRisk -
Panther
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor looks for technical analysis patterns formed on the higher (hourly) timeframe to start working on the 5-minute chart. Technical analysis patterns used: double top/double bottom, head/shoulders, flag, expanding/narrowing triangles. The Relative Vigor Index technical indicator is used as the filter for opening deals. It is based on the idea that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price. It is the other way round on the bear market. This
Spook
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor calculates the divergence on the current and higher timeframes. In case the divergences coincide, the EA starts its operation. Deals have strict take profit and stop loss levels. Each deal is managed by trailing stop. The strategy involves the use of a tight stop-loss. Therefore, losing deals and/or series of losing deals are not uncommon. This EA is not suitable for those who have difficulties coping with losing deals. The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on the followi
Grand
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor has been developed specifically for the features of the CHFJPY currency pair. The EA's algorithm determines the direction of the current trend and starts operation. In case of a price reversal within the current trend, the EA adds additional orders. If trend changes, the EA starts to work in the direction contrary to the initial grid of orders. If there were no conditions for closing orders and the trend direction changed again, the EA continues to work with the "first" grid o
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Slender
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on a hedging system, which implies placing opposite orders. The EA algorithm determines trend beginning and opens a position in the trend direction. In case of a wrong entry, the EA tries to neutralize the drawdown through opposite (hedging) orders at a preset interval (Coefficient of counter orders). Orders are closed when one of the two values ​​is reached - profit in percent or profit in points. The EA does not use lot increase. The EA wast tested
Dreamer
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает по принципу хеджирования с периодическими "перекосами" в сторону трендовых направлений. Направления тренда советник определяет на основании стандартного индикатора Parabolic Stop and Reverse system (SAR). Уникальная стратегия установки балансирующих позиций позволяет избегать больших просадок даже при самых не благоприятных рыночных условиях. Параметры по умолчанию рекомендуется использовать на торговом инструменте: GBPJPY 15m. Разработка и оптимизация параметров производились
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt