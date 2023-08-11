Donchian support resistance
- Indicatori
- Tretyakov Rostyslav
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Support and resistance level indicator based on the Donchian channel.
The most famous example of trading through the Donchian channel is an experiment with a group of turtles,
who earned one hundred and twenty-five million dollars in five years.
This indicator can be used as a standalone tool, as well as an additional confirmation.
There is MTF, NRP.
There are color and thickness settings.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.