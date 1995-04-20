Separate Direction Filter
- Indicatori
- Tretyakov Rostyslav
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The indicator shows the Buy/Sell direction.
The calculations use the opening prices and their rate of change for the billing period - "Calculation period"
MTF indicator - "Calculation timeframe", no repaint - NRP.
Two display types: "Simple histogram" or "Histogram level crossing"
Alerts available: "Chart message", "Push message", "Email message"
Two types of signals: "Change direction" or "Crossing level"
Level settings: "Crossing UP level" and "Crossing DN level"
Color settings.
For EA:
iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Simple/Crossing,period,timeframe,0,0);
"Change direction" more than "0" - Buy, less than "0" - Sell
"Crossing level" more than "Crossing UP level" - Buy, less than "Crossing DN level" - Sell