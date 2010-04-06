Script Modify TP SL

Modify Takeprofit and Stoploss for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones.

Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing.

The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators.

The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job.

Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.


Prodotti consigliati
Script CloseAll BUY
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All BUY Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Script CloseAll SELL
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All SELL Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilità
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
Copy MT4 copier
Andriy Motuzka
Utilità
Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copying (include pending orders or copy only open po
Fast Easy Copy
Mustafa Eroglu
Utilità
SETTINGS: Setting 1-  Will I act as server or client? : As you see, this setting for choice working mode as client or server.  ( server or client ) Setting 2-  Will I copy stoploss and takeprofit? : If true they will be copy, if false they will not be copy.  ( true or false ) Setting 3-  If I am client I multiply lots with this value: Multiplier value for transaction lots on client mode only.  ( 0.01 - 100 ) Setting 4-  If I am client I don't copy if lots greater than value: It is working on whe
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Responsabile del rischio TPSpro       è un sistema unico di controllo del rischio professionale per i trader di qualsiasi formazione e di qualsiasi capitale. Ti consente di evitare perdite nel trading e gravi errori nelle transazioni. TPSpro Risk Manager è necessario per la gestione del rischio, principalmente per scalper e day trader, ma viene utilizzato con successo da trader di qualsiasi stile di trading. Il pannello ha 3 colonne, ognuna delle quali contiene informazioni utili. La prima col
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilità
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il WPR è uno dei migliori oscillatori per lo scalping. - L'indicatore "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'oscillatore WPR. - L'indicatore offre l'opportunità di vedere le correzioni di prezzo molto presto. - È molto facile impostare questo indicatore tramite parametri e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi timeframe. - È possibile visualizzare le condizioni di ingresso di ac
Telegram Informer MT4
Andrey Kaunov
Utilità
Сообщения в Telegram из MT4 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT5 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjk5 Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
Guard channel
Alexandr Gershkevich
Utilità
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor. A user draws a support or a resistance line in the form of a horizontal line or a trendline on a chart. A command in the format of UP|DN_xxxx:yyyy is specified in the line name; the Expert Advisor understands it as a signal to buy or sell setting a stop loss and a take profit. EA settings include a parameter with a lot size and a value for moving stop loss to breakeven. If stop loss = 0, the EA does not use breakeven. If this parameter is greater than zer
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilità
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilità
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
Revenge Trading Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Utilità
Revenge Trading Protector è uno strumento semplice ma efficace per i trader che possono cadere vittime del vendetta trading. Essendo io stesso un day trader, capisco l'aspetto psicologico del vendetta trading e il desiderio di coprire le perdite. Quindi, ho sviluppato questo strumento (che utilizzo anch'io) per essere sicuro al 100% di poter rimanere paziente dopo una perdita e non prendere decisioni di trading irrazionali. Quando subisci una perdita, Revenge Trading Protector EA ti impedisce
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
Utilità
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Livelli automatici di break-even Utilizzando   questo   strumento ,   p uoi attivare lo spostamento automatico dello SL, quando il trade raggiunge un profitto desiderato.  Particolarmente   importante   per   i   trader   a   breve termine   .   È disponibile anche l'opzione offset: parte del profitto può essere protetta. Strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT5 Processo di attivazione della funzione automatica di break-e
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilità
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilità
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilità
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart   MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade
My forex funds risk management
Trinh Van Kien
Utilità
MFF FTMO risk management helps to close all orders when the balance falls below the previously set level. Input Parameters: Management Type:   Percent % Daily drawdown (MFF). Close all orders if Percent % drawdown based on equity: Set  Percent  with this  Management Type. Management Type : Set Equity Close all (FTMO). Number of Equity to close all orders:  Set Number with this  Management Type.
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilità
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilità
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Coral History
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilità
Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilità
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Telegram to Discord
Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
Utilità
Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community. Key Features: Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to
Script CloseAll Target
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All Profit Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Altri dall’autore
Script CloseAll
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Script CloseAll Target
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All Profit Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Script CloseAll SELL
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All SELL Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Script CloseAll BUY
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All BUY Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Script DeleteALL Pending Orders
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Delete All Pending Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
EA Target MM Dollar
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart. Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are. Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione