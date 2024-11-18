The Hedging Master

Please note:
This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) increases, so I can evaluate and decide whether to restart or wait for price recovery. The EA generates profit continuously, along with rebate earnings!

MT5 Version


The Hedging Master EA uses a highly advanced hedging strategy to minimize risk across various trading approaches. Be sure to read and understand all user inputs before using.



Recommendations:

    Capital per pair: $2000
    Pairs: Can trade any; preferred pairs are EURUSD and GBPUSD
    Gold: Requires adjusted settings for risk management—add a zero to all “pips” inputs and adjust distances if necessary
    Timeframes: Suitable for any timeframe. Lower timeframes increase trades (and risk). I use 1M and 5M for closer monitoring.
    Magic Numbers: Use different magic numbers if running multiple charts in MT4.


    Key EA Inputs Explained

      Max starting positions (per side): Maximum buy and sell positions at the same time.
      Starting lot: Lot size for initial positions.
      Starting lot after first two-way lot: Lot size after the initial positions.
      Multiplier (Martingale): Multiplier for subsequent positions.
      Distance between trades (pips): Minimum spacing between trades.
      Change Multiplier and distance after X lot: When lot size reaches X, adjust the multiplier and distance.
      New multiplier (default 1.1): Multiplier to control lot size.
      New distance after change lot: New distance between trades.
      Min TP (in money): Minimum take profit in money to close the basket.
      Max sells/buys: Maximum positions for buy/sell.
      Max lot (martingale): Max lot size per position.
      Stop loss (pips): Stop loss per position.
      After X positions the EA will enable overlap: After X positions the EA will close a winning position with a losing one to reduce DD.


      Key Risk-Control Inputs

        Stop opening positions if DD is below X: Pauses opening new positions if drawdown falls below X.
        Start opening positions if DD is below X: Resumes opening positions if drawdown improves past X.
        Stop opening positions generally if DD is below X: Pauses all new trades if drawdown drops below X.
        This is essential for EA control.


        New Features in Version 1.1 (2024.11.05)

        1. New input: "Restart after general DD is below X plus technical."
          Automatically resumes trading when drawdown is below X and certain technical conditions are met. To disable, set a high value like -1,000,000.

        2. Two new buttons: Instantly pause or restart the EA from the chart, without relying on input triggers.

        IMPORTANT: the buttons will work only if there are martingale positions on the chart already.

          In my signal, I set the DD threshold at -220. If drawdown reaches -220, I assess conditions before deciding to resume or wait for market recovery, reducing risk on new positions.

          Let me know if you need further tweaks!


