Unparallel Code

4

 


Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile.





Welcome.

  • Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position.
  • There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades.
  • Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest.
  • You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest .
  • Two different take profit inputs based in 15 different strategies.
  • Overlap strategy.
  • Hedging strategy.


IMPORTANT: User can use.if he wants, stop loss for EVERY position OR only for the first one..AFTER the stop loss is hit,the EA opens immediately a new position so it will recover as better as it can based on the conditions.




Recommendations:

  • 3000$ balance or more for sleep well in ANY condition.
  • The default set trades GOLD (XAUUSD).
  • FOREX pairs need to divide the inputs with pips by 10.eg: 45/10=4.5  etc ( Min_Distance_in_pips_between_trades / Stop_Loss_Pips_for first_position /Stop_Loss_Pips_for rest position / New_Min_Distance )
      • 1M chart .
      • Different magic number for different charts.



      Inputs:


      • Starting Lot:The lot size for 1st position.
      • Multiplier_Martingale:The multiplier after the second position.
      • Max Lot:The max lot a position can have.

      • Min_Distance_in_pips_between_trades 1st Condition:The min distance between positions. ( in forex pairs must divide with 10.eg:if the default is 45,for forex must be 4.5 etc)
      • Min_Distance_in_pips_between_trades 2nd Condition: The min distance between positions. ( in forex pairs must divide with 10.eg:if the default is 45,for forex must be 4.5 etc)

        # Stop loss in pips for the first position::The stop loss for the first position ONLY.

        • Stop_Loss_Pips_for_REST_positions:The stop loss in pips for the rest positions after the first..
        • Max Sells:The max sells.
        • Max Buys:The max buys.


        • Min_TP_in_Money:The minimum profit in money.
        • TP_in_Money_For_EMERGENCY_situations : The min profit in money for situations that the indicators used,may read as dangerous.
          • Close ALL if loss is greater than minus X:The positions will close if loss is MINUS X in money.
          • Start overlap after X positions:After X positions the EA will close one or two winning trades with a losing one ,only if some specific conditions met,based on candle formations.
          • If loss is X Money,close oldest trade:If the loss is more than minus X money,the EA will close the oldest position.
          • Open Opposite direction after X positions:The EA will open an opposite trade after X positions,only if some specific conditions met,based on indicators.
          Time start and Time End are based on server time.

          NEW TREND FILTER INPUTS:

          • After X trades open next on MA trend: After X trades the next ones will open when the price is back on trend based on the MA (moving average)
          • MA:The moving average period.



          NEW inputs:

          GMT Time for starting trading on Monday.

          GMT Time for stopping on Friday.

          Recensioni 4
          luis157
          60
          luis157 2023.07.01 02:27 
           

          Awesome EA, I have been using in on a live account for a month so far so good low dd and good profits

          agpet68
          75
          agpet68 2023.04.16 02:22 
           

          Backtest it at m1 timeframe at gold and you will know why it is a 5 stars review

          zentex74
          817
          zentex74 2023.04.06 14:29 
           

          It is really a great product. I am running it on demo and it is working out well. What I like is that is generally safe for an EA that trades a lot. Test it out for yourself and don't take my word for it. Join his telegram group if you want to find out more. Ever since end feb 2023, Anton's EAs have improved dramatically. If this EA is not for you, his next one is promising, backtested for the last 3 years of harshest trading days.

          Prodotti consigliati
          Arman Flying EA X3
          Samir Arman
          Experts
          Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
          Big Player EA Usdjpy
          Hulya Cinar
          Experts
          Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
          Supper ADX DX
          Miss Nathita Kaenmun
          Experts
          This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate) MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk. Inside have 3 EA with normal    martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL Real account monitoring : Click   Welcome to make cash flow everyday
          As Capital PRO
          Andres Sigala
          Experts
          To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
          Fimathe Mt4
          Mario Miguel Marques Vara
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Automatizza la tua strategia Fimathe su MT4: commercia con efficienza e precisione Descrizione: La strategia Fimathe è ampiamente riconosciuta per la sua redditività, ma è anche nota per richiedere lunghe ore di monitoraggio di mercato. Per affrontare questo problema, presentiamo Fimathe MT4, un robot che automatizza l'esecuzione della tua strategia. Come funziona: Fimathe MT4 opera in modalità "semiautomatica". Effettui la tua analisi e il robot esegue le operazioni in base ad essa. Vantaggi
          Relativity System
          Siwakon Poonsawat
          Experts
          Announce on 15 May 2018  We need to inform you that nowadays we've already stopped support and the EA isn't updated anymore. The causes came from a couple of reasons as you can see below; Changing in the Forex market conditions. Health problems of software developers.       Yours faithfully, What is Relativity System ? The Expert Advisor has been developed for more than five years according to the Trade for Living concept. Relativity System passed optimization more than 1,000 times to search fo
          GerFX Crypto Maniac
          Exler Consulting GmbH
          Experts
          Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
          Pip Professional
          Yaroslav Varankin
          Experts
          Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
          Steadfast Forex Bot
          Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
          Experts
          Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
          Big Player EA Audusd
          Hulya Cinar
          Experts
          Big Player EA AUDUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
          Axel Bot MT4
          Salman Metioui
          Experts
          Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
          OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
          Connor Michael Woodson
          5 (1)
          Experts
          OpenScalp GXT è un sistema di scalping semplice supportato dal consenso dei modelli GPT più recenti. Puoi selezionare il modello preferito dal menu a tendina nelle impostazioni di input oppure lasciare che l’EA lo scelga automaticamente. Ogni ordine viene inserito singolarmente, uno alla volta, senza l’uso di strategie martingala o griglia. Inoltre, ogni posizione è protetta da un sistema di stop loss dinamico virtuale con possibilità di stop loss fisso completamente personalizzabile. Il consens
          The Golden Pharaoh EA2
          Samir Arman
          Experts
          Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
          Arman Flying EA R1
          Samir Arman
          Experts
          Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
          Tujjor
          Bekhzod Rasulov
          Experts
          Hello everyone, I present to you my new robot "Tujjor". This robot has been tested for 2 years. The last 4 months have been a reliable and profitable trading in the forex market and this shows that it is even more excellent! Brief information about our robot: Our robot makes a profit of 15% to 45% per month. Minimum deposit $1,000 There is no maximum deposit limit. For full information about the robot, contact the admin https://t.me/tujjor_robot_N1
          Imperium Pattern EA
          Botond Ratonyi
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
          Golden Scalper PRO
          Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
          3.83 (12)
          Experts
          Golden Scalper PRO: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 3 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede grande precisione, analisi rigorosa e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Golden Scalper PRO è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare questi pilast
          Intelligent trend
          Yang Pei Qin
          Experts
          1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
          Fx Lion Gold Trading
          Mr Viwat Kongthon
          Experts
          ... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
          British Bulldog EA
          Orieny Owuor
          Experts
          This trading system uses the bollinger band indicator as one of its signal providers and in combination with other proprietary indicators, the system can quickly identify the direction of trade. The system strives to trade in the trend direction. Only one trade is opened at a time, so the system waits for the open trade to close in profit then opens the next trade. This EA does not use martingale to try and recover losing trades but instead will use Stop Loss. You can set this according to yo
          Taurus Swing EA
          Botond Ratonyi
          Experts
          Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
          Phantom Trader Bot
          Victor Manuel Suarez Torres
          Experts
          Phantom Trader – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 4 Phantom Trader is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). This EA applies a technical approach based on a combination of two strategies: detection of support/resistance zones and candlestick pattern recognition. It is intended for traders seeking an automated tool with a clear and adaptable entry logic, suitable for the London and New York sessions. Main Features: Combined strategy: Aut
          DJ Rider Velocity
          Andreas Smigadis
          Experts
          DJ Velocity Rider M15 — Ride the Pulse of Dow Jones DJ Velocity Rider is a next-generation trading strategy developed specifically for the Dow Jones (US30) on the 15-minute timeframe. It intelligently detects shifts in market momentum and executes high-probability trades with precision. With adaptive trailing mechanisms, smart Friday closure management, and optimized risk controls, DJ Velocity Rider maximizes opportunities while minimizing exposure. Built for traders who demand speed, control, a
          Destiny Master
          Victor Adhitya
          Experts
          Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
          Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
          Maldini Yoga Pratama
          Experts
          EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
          Momentum Classic
          Ivan Pochta
          3.9 (21)
          Experts
          Momentum Classic Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Classic   is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Classic  also has several filters, based on deviation fro
          LENA Scalp
          Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
          4.4 (5)
          Experts
          LENA Scalp Con tecnologia avanzata di stop-loss utilizzando intelligenza artificiale, Lena Expert Advisor offre un'esperienza di trading innovativa. Il robot di Lena evita livelli elevati di stop-loss, Martingale e trading a griglia. Invece, utilizza un sistema di stop-loss dinamico che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato. L'analisi basata sull'intelligenza artificiale aiuta a identificare opportunità chiave nel mercato, allineandosi alla sua strategia progettata con cura. Questa soluzione di
          STfusionPROMT4
          Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
          Experts
          STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportunities and redu
          RenaissancEA Infinity
          Dedy Kuncoro
          Experts
          Unlimited Deposit and Profit (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (H4) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourself. Warning...!!!:   Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first bef
          Golden Sky
          Kantinan Manatkasemsak
          Experts
          Golden Sky EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the M5 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1,000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Strength
          Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
          Goldex AI
          Mateo Perez Perez
          4.76 (21)
          Experts
          Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
          Quantum Emperor MT4
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.85 (170)
          Experts
          Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
          Big Forex Players MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.8 (41)
          Experts
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
          The Gold Reaper MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          4.58 (31)
          Experts
          PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
          XG Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.39 (36)
          Experts
          The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
          Aura Black Edition
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.37 (19)
          Experts
          Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
          Diamond PRO
          Fanur Galamov
          4.85 (60)
          Experts
          1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
          Dynamic Pips MT4
          Thi Thu Ha Hoang
          5 (1)
          Experts
          ️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
          Bitcoin Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.69 (64)
          Experts
          The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
          GbpUsd Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.75 (91)
          Experts
          The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
          DS Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.43 (7)
          Experts
          Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
          AI Gold Sniper
          Ho Tuan Thang
          Experts
          Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
          Vortex Gold MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (4)
          Experts
          Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
          Gold Trend Scalping MT4
          Lo Thi Mai Loan
          5 (4)
          Experts
          Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
          HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          5 (1)
          Experts
          VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
          Dark Gold
          Marco Solito
          4.73 (90)
          Experts
          Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
          Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (17)
          Experts
          Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
          Waka Waka EA
          Valeriia Mishchenko
          4.31 (48)
          Experts
          EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
          GOLD Dahab MT4
          Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
          Experts
          An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
          Stock Indexes EA MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (4)
          Experts
          Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
          AW Recovery EA
          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.39 (84)
          Experts
          L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
          Croesus Gold EA MT4
          Lin Lin Ma
          3.43 (7)
          Experts
          Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
          Gold Throne MT4
          DRT Circle
          4.5 (2)
          Experts
          Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
          M1 Gold Scalper
          Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
          Experts
          "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
          Three Little Birds
          Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
          Experts
          ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
          Infinity Trader EA
          Lachezar Krastev
          5 (13)
          Experts
          LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
          Gold King AI MT4
          Rodrigo Arana Garcia
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Sono rimaste solo 1/5 copie a questo prezzo ---> Prezzo successivo 175$ // Versione MT5 Gold King AI è stato creato utilizzando TensorTrade, un framework Python open source progettato specificamente per costruire, addestrare, valutare e implementare algoritmi di trading robusti utilizzando l'apprendimento rinforzato. L'algoritmo opera durante la sessione di trading di New York. Dopo aver analizzato il mercato per un paio d'ore per identificare le aree di interesse, inserisce ordini in sospeso c
          Sequoia v4
          Yvan Musatov
          1 (1)
          Experts
          The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
          Recovery Manager Pro MT4
          Ianina Nadirova
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
          GoldMinerFX
          Van Hoa Nguyen
          5 (3)
          Experts
          GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
          Altri dall’autore
          Recovery Boost Pro
          Antonis Michos
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
          Gold Stallion
          Antonis Michos
          4.73 (45)
          Experts
          -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
          Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
          Antonis Michos
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          Virtual Trendline Scalper
          Antonis Michos
          4.71 (14)
          Experts
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          Advanced Semi Auto trading
          Antonis Michos
          3.86 (7)
          Experts
          -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
          Trend and Counter trend Project
          Antonis Michos
          5 (3)
          Experts
          -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
          Copy Evolution
          Antonis Michos
          3 (1)
          Utilità
          Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
          Virtual KillerTrade
          Antonis Michos
          5 (12)
          Utilità
          -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
          Cent Builder
          Antonis Michos
          3.67 (3)
          Experts
          -40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
          Super Hedge Modus
          Antonis Michos
          Experts
          VERY IMPORTANT: Before you purchase-test this EA : DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M Use spread below 30 point. You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .) Super Hedge Modus Multipair function => If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair! Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately. About S
          The Hedging Master
          Antonis Michos
          Experts
          40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
          C Evolution MT5
          Antonis Michos
          Utilità
          Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
          Filtro:
          Adrian Nieves De La Cruz
          297
          Adrian Nieves De La Cruz 2025.09.03 14:22 
           

          too much risk, constantly burning the account, martingale

          luis157
          60
          luis157 2023.07.01 02:27 
           

          Awesome EA, I have been using in on a live account for a month so far so good low dd and good profits

          agpet68
          75
          agpet68 2023.04.16 02:22 
           

          Backtest it at m1 timeframe at gold and you will know why it is a 5 stars review

          zentex74
          817
          zentex74 2023.04.06 14:29 
           

          It is really a great product. I am running it on demo and it is working out well. What I like is that is generally safe for an EA that trades a lot. Test it out for yourself and don't take my word for it. Join his telegram group if you want to find out more. Ever since end feb 2023, Anton's EAs have improved dramatically. If this EA is not for you, his next one is promising, backtested for the last 3 years of harshest trading days.

          Rispondi alla recensione