Unparallel Code
- Experts
- Antonis Michos
- Versione: 3.1
- Aggiornato: 7 ottobre 2023
- Attivazioni: 15
Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile.
Welcome.
- Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position.
- There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades.
- Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest.
- You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest .
- Two different take profit inputs based in 15 different strategies.
- Overlap strategy.
- Hedging strategy.
IMPORTANT: User can use.if he wants, stop loss for EVERY position OR only for the first one..AFTER the stop loss is hit,the EA opens immediately a new position so it will recover as better as it can based on the conditions.
Recommendations:
- 3000$ balance or more for sleep well in ANY condition.
- FOREX pairs need to divide the inputs with pips by 10.eg: 45/10=4.5 etc ( Min_Distance_in_pips_between_trades / Stop_Loss_Pips_for first_position /Stop_Loss_Pips_for rest position / New_Min_Distance )
- 1M chart .
- Different magic number for different charts.
Inputs:
- Starting Lot:The lot size for 1st position.
- Multiplier_Martingale:The multiplier after the second position.
- Max Lot:The max lot a position can have.
- Min_Distance_in_pips_between_trades 1st Condition:The min distance between positions. ( in forex pairs must divide with 10.eg:if the default is 45,for forex must be 4.5 etc)
- Min_Distance_in_pips_between_trades 2nd Condition: The min distance between positions. ( in forex pairs must divide with 10.eg:if the default is 45,for forex must be 4.5 etc)
- Stop_Loss_Pips_for_REST_positions:The stop loss in pips for the rest positions after the first..
- Max Sells:The max sells.
- Max Buys:The max buys.
- Min_TP_in_Money:The minimum profit in money.
- TP_in_Money_For_EMERGENCY_situations : The min profit in money for situations that the indicators used,may read as dangerous.
- Close ALL if loss is greater than minus X:The positions will close if loss is MINUS X in money.
- Start overlap after X positions:After X positions the EA will close one or two winning trades with a losing one ,only if some specific conditions met,based on candle formations.
- If loss is X Money,close oldest trade:If the loss is more than minus X money,the EA will close the oldest position.
- Open Opposite direction after X positions:The EA will open an opposite trade after X positions,only if some specific conditions met,based on indicators.
NEW TREND FILTER INPUTS:
- After X trades open next on MA trend: After X trades the next ones will open when the price is back on trend based on the MA (moving average)
- MA:The moving average period.
NEW inputs:
GMT Time for starting trading on Monday.
GMT Time for stopping on Friday.
Awesome EA, I have been using in on a live account for a month so far so good low dd and good profits