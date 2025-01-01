DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCAxisValuesFormat 

ValuesFormat (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il formato dei numeri degli assi.

string  ValuesFormat()

Valore di ritorno

Formato del numero.

ValuesFormat (Metodo Set)

Imposta il formato dei numeri degli assi.

void  ValuesFormat(
   const string  format      // formato del numero degli assi
   )

Parametri

format

[in]  Formato del numero degli assi.