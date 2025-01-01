DocumentazioneSezioni
OnObjectCreate

L'event handler CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE

virtual bool  OnObjectCreate()

Valore di ritorno

true se l'evento è stato elaborato, altrimenti false.

Nota

Il metodo della classe base non fa nulla e restituisce sempre true.