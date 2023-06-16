SignauxSections
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Niguru GBP

Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 avis
Fiabilité
133 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 888 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 12 439%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 146
Bénéfice trades:
1 013 (88.39%)
Perte trades:
133 (11.61%)
Meilleure transaction:
115.84 USD
Pire transaction:
-93.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 614.60 USD (226 599 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 034.62 USD (96 443 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
53 (230.79 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
241.75 USD (33)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
56.16%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.36%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
8.50
Longs trades:
707 (61.69%)
Courts trades:
439 (38.31%)
Facteur de profit:
2.53
Rendement attendu:
1.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-84.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-185.83 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.40%
Prévision annuelle:
20.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
185.83 USD (11.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.40% (33.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
39.36% (28.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1145
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 130K
XAUUSD 3
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +115.84 USD
Pire transaction: -93 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 33
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +230.79 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -84.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 6
324 plus...
Note moyenne:
Juergen Schnitzler
345
Juergen Schnitzler 2023.06.16 10:12 
 

This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.

Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.

BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.

These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.

So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!

2025.09.25 05:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 07:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.12 15:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.20 12:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 11:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 23:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 21:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.03 21:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 07:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.06 09:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 08:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 09:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.14 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Niguru GBP
888 USD par mois
12 439%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
133
100%
1 146
88%
56%
2.52
1.38
USD
39%
1:500
Copier

