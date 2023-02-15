SignauxSections
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 avis
Fiabilité
137 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 6 112%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 469
Bénéfice trades:
1 262 (85.90%)
Perte trades:
207 (14.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 865.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-629.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
79 903.97 USD (106 273 pips)
Perte brute:
-18 783.71 USD (24 157 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
71 (227.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Activité de trading:
0.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.88%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
2 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
46.47
Longs trades:
732 (49.83%)
Courts trades:
737 (50.17%)
Facteur de profit:
4.25
Rendement attendu:
41.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
63.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-90.74 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 315.35 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.24%
Prévision annuelle:
160.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 315.35 USD (4.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY.i 428
GBPUSD.i 427
EURUSD.i 348
AUDUSD.i 266
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.i 31K
GBPUSD.i 16K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.i 42K
GBPUSD.i 23K
EURUSD.i 15K
AUDUSD.i 2.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 865.32 USD
Pire transaction: -630 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +227.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 220.47 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapLtd-Real-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Aucun avis
