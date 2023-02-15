EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/



It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage.

Best way is to run the EA itself.