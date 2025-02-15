Devises / FVAL
FVAL: Fidelity Value Factor ETF
68.89 USD 0.07 (0.10%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FVAL a changé de -0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 68.51 et à un maximum de 68.95.
Suivez la dynamique Fidelity Value Factor ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
FVAL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
68.51 68.95
Range Annuel
51.58 69.15
- Clôture Précédente
- 68.96
- Ouverture
- 68.72
- Bid
- 68.89
- Ask
- 69.19
- Plus Bas
- 68.51
- Plus Haut
- 68.95
- Volume
- 49
- Changement quotidien
- -0.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.45%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 15.98%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.53%
20 septembre, samedi