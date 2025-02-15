Valute / FVAL
FVAL: Fidelity Value Factor ETF
68.89 USD 0.07 (0.10%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FVAL ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.51 e ad un massimo di 68.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity Value Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.51 68.95
Intervallo Annuale
51.58 69.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.96
- Apertura
- 68.72
- Bid
- 68.89
- Ask
- 69.19
- Minimo
- 68.51
- Massimo
- 68.95
- Volume
- 49
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.53%
21 settembre, domenica