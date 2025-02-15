QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FVAL
FVAL: Fidelity Value Factor ETF

68.89 USD 0.07 (0.10%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FVAL ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.51 e ad un massimo di 68.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity Value Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
68.51 68.95
Intervallo Annuale
51.58 69.15
Chiusura Precedente
68.96
Apertura
68.72
Bid
68.89
Ask
69.19
Minimo
68.51
Massimo
68.95
Volume
49
Variazione giornaliera
-0.10%
Variazione Mensile
3.45%
Variazione Semestrale
15.98%
Variazione Annuale
14.53%
