QuotesSections
Currencies / FVAL
Back to US Stock Market

FVAL: Fidelity Value Factor ETF

68.57 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FVAL exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.51 and at a high of 68.77.

Follow Fidelity Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FVAL News

Daily Range
68.51 68.77
Year Range
51.58 68.96
Previous Close
68.59
Open
68.77
Bid
68.57
Ask
68.87
Low
68.51
High
68.77
Volume
80
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
2.97%
6 Months Change
15.44%
Year Change
14.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev