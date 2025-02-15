Divisas / FVAL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
FVAL: Fidelity Value Factor ETF
68.61 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FVAL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 68.89.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fidelity Value Factor ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FVAL News
- Is Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- FNDB: A Well-Rounded Value ETF
- FVAL: A Value ETF Loaded With Growth Stocks
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Is Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- ABEQ: Focused On High-Quality Companies With Margin Of Safety (NYSEARCA:ABEQ)
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Templeton Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFRHX)
- Fidelity Capital & Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Tax-Free Bond Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Q4 2024 Review
- IUS: Confirming Excellence In The Large Value Category (NASDAQ:IUS)
- JAVA: Unconvincing Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)
- FVAL ETF: A High-Tech Value Play With Risky Downside Exposure (NYSEARCA:FVAL)
Rango diario
68.56 68.89
Rango anual
51.58 68.96
- Cierres anteriores
- 68.57
- Open
- 68.56
- Bid
- 68.61
- Ask
- 68.91
- Low
- 68.56
- High
- 68.89
- Volumen
- 38
- Cambio diario
- 0.06%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.51%
- Cambio anual
- 14.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B