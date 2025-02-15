CotizacionesSecciones
FVAL: Fidelity Value Factor ETF

68.61 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FVAL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 68.89.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fidelity Value Factor ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
68.56 68.89
Rango anual
51.58 68.96
Cierres anteriores
68.57
Open
68.56
Bid
68.61
Ask
68.91
Low
68.56
High
68.89
Volumen
38
Cambio diario
0.06%
Cambio mensual
3.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.51%
Cambio anual
14.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B