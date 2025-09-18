KurseKategorien
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro

98263.945 EUR 1322.368 (1.33%)
Sektor: Krypto-Währung Basis: Bitcoin Gewinnwährung: Euro

Der Preis von BTCEUR hat sich heute um -1.33% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei98170.656 EUR bis zum Hoch von 99617.539 EUR gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von Bitcoin vs Euro. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Bitcoin-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
98170.656 99617.539
Jahresspanne
53920.906 106551.063
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
99586.313
Eröffnung
99588.867
Bid
98263.945
Ask
98263.975
Tief
98170.656
Hoch
99617.539
Volumen
111.348 K
Tagesänderung
-1.33%
Monatsänderung
5.31%
6-Monatsänderung
29.09%
Jahresänderung
71.64%
19 September, Freitag
09:00
EUR
EZB Präsident Lagarde spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
09:30
EUR
Das EZB-Aufsichtsratsmitglied Tuominen spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
117.8 K
Erw
Vorh
125.7 K