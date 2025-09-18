Währungen / BTCEUR
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro
98263.945 EUR 1322.368 (1.33%)
Sektor: Krypto-Währung Basis: Bitcoin Gewinnwährung: Euro
Der Preis von BTCEUR hat sich heute um -1.33% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei98170.656 EUR bis zum Hoch von 99617.539 EUR gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von Bitcoin vs Euro. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Bitcoin-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BTCEUR News
Tagesspanne
98170.656 99617.539
Jahresspanne
53920.906 106551.063
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 99586.313
- Eröffnung
- 99588.867
- Bid
- 98263.945
- Ask
- 98263.975
- Tief
- 98170.656
- Hoch
- 99617.539
- Volumen
- 111.348 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.09%
- Jahresänderung
- 71.64%
