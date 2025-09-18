CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / BTCEUR
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro

99695.727 EUR 1902.039 (1.94%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Bitcoin Moeda de lucro: Euro

A taxa do BTCEUR para hoje mudou para 1.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 97535.750 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 100023.641 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Bitcoin vs euro. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Bitcoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
97535.750 100023.641
Faixa anual
53920.906 106551.063
Fechamento anterior
97793.688
Open
97603.273
Bid
99695.727
Ask
99695.757
Low
97535.750
High
100023.641
Volume
139.004 K
Mudança diária
1.94%
Mudança mensal
6.85%
Mudança de 6 meses
30.97%
Mudança anual
74.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.