Moedas / BTCEUR
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro
99695.727 EUR 1902.039 (1.94%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Bitcoin Moeda de lucro: Euro
A taxa do BTCEUR para hoje mudou para 1.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 97535.750 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 100023.641 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Bitcoin vs euro. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Bitcoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BTCEUR Notícias
Faixa diária
97535.750 100023.641
Faixa anual
53920.906 106551.063
- Fechamento anterior
- 97793.688
- Open
- 97603.273
- Bid
- 99695.727
- Ask
- 99695.757
- Low
- 97535.750
- High
- 100023.641
- Volume
- 139.004 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.94%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.97%
- Mudança anual
- 74.14%
