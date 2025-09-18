クォートセクション
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro

99386.781 EUR 199.532 (0.20%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Bitcoin 利益通貨: Euro

BTCEURの価格は、本日-0.20%変化しました。日中は、98795.031EURの安値と99617.539EURの高値で取引されました。

ビットコインvsユーロダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ビットコイン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
98795.031 99617.539
1年のレンジ
53920.906 106551.063
以前の終値
99586.313
始値
99588.867
買値
99386.781
買値
99386.811
安値
98795.031
高値
99617.539
出来高
55.902 K
1日の変化
-0.20%
1ヶ月の変化
6.52%
6ヶ月の変化
30.56%
1年の変化
73.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
09:00
EUR
ECB Lagarde総裁スピーチ
実際
期待
09:30
EUR
ECB Supervisory Board Member Tuominen Speech
実際
期待
19:30
EUR
CFTC EUR投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
125.7 K