BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro
99386.781 EUR 199.532 (0.20%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Bitcoin 利益通貨: Euro
BTCEURの価格は、本日-0.20%変化しました。日中は、98795.031EURの安値と99617.539EURの高値で取引されました。
ビットコインvsユーロダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ビットコイン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BTCEUR News
BTCEUR on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
98795.031 99617.539
1年のレンジ
53920.906 106551.063
- 以前の終値
- 99586.313
- 始値
- 99588.867
- 買値
- 99386.781
- 買値
- 99386.811
- 安値
- 98795.031
- 高値
- 99617.539
- 出来高
- 55.902 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.56%
- 1年の変化
- 73.60%
