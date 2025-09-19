QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BTCEUR
Tornare a Criptovalute

BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro

98125.609 EUR 1460.704 (1.47%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Bitcoin Valuta di profitto: Euro

Il prezzo di BTCEUR ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 97898.828 EUR e ad un massimo di 99617.539 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Bitcoin vs Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Bitcoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTCEUR News

BTCEUR on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
97898.828 99617.539
Intervallo Annuale
53920.906 106551.063
Chiusura Precedente
99586.313
Apertura
99588.867
Bid
98125.609
Ask
98125.639
Minimo
97898.828
Massimo
99617.539
Volume
123.259 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.47%
Variazione Mensile
5.17%
Variazione Semestrale
28.91%
Variazione Annuale
71.40%
21 settembre, domenica