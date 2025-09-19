Il prezzo di BTCEUR ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 97898.828 EUR e ad un massimo di 99617.539 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Bitcoin vs Euro. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Bitcoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.