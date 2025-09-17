报价部分
货币 / BTCEUR
回到数字加密货币

BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro

97922.875 EUR 129.187 (0.13%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: Bitcoin 盈利货币: Euro

今日BTCEUR价格已更改0.13%。当日，以低点97535.750 EUR和高点97981.875 EUR进行交易。

关注比特币vs欧元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去比特币价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTCEUR新闻

BTCEUR on the Community Forum

日范围
97535.750 97981.875
年范围
53920.906 106551.063
前一天收盘价
97793.688
开盘价
97603.273
卖价
97922.875
买价
97922.905
最低价
97535.750
最高价
97981.875
交易量
665
日变化
0.13%
月变化
4.95%
6个月变化
28.64%
年变化
71.05%
17 九月, 星期三
07:30
EUR
ECB行长Lagarde讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
09:00
EUR
CPI 月率m/m
实际值
0.1%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
09:00
EUR
核心CPI年率 y/y
实际值
2.3%
预测值
2.3%
前值
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI 年率y/y
实际值
2.0%
预测值
2.1%
前值
2.1%
09:00
EUR
核心居民消费价格指数
实际值
122.82
预测值
前值
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB行长Lagarde讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
EUR
Bbk行长Nagel讲话
实际值
预测值
前值