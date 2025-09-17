货币 / BTCEUR
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro
97922.875 EUR 129.187 (0.13%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: Bitcoin 盈利货币: Euro
今日BTCEUR价格已更改0.13%。当日，以低点97535.750 EUR和高点97981.875 EUR进行交易。
关注比特币vs欧元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去比特币价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BTCEUR新闻
BTCEUR on the Community Forum
日范围
97535.750 97981.875
年范围
53920.906 106551.063
- 前一天收盘价
- 97793.688
- 开盘价
- 97603.273
- 卖价
- 97922.875
- 买价
- 97922.905
- 最低价
- 97535.750
- 最高价
- 97981.875
- 交易量
- 665
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- 4.95%
- 6个月变化
- 28.64%
- 年变化
- 71.05%
