Astron Eagle
- Gianluca Guarino
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ASTRON EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.
Live Performance Click here.
- Installation: Load on GBPUSD.
- Currency pairs: GBPUSD.
- Timeframe: M15.
- Minimum account balance: 500$.
- Broker: The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN account.
- Type of System: Trend-Following.
----------Settings---------
- Close at pips Profit: Take profit in pips
- Fixed Lot Size: Set Fixed Lot value.
- Lot increase: enable or disable the increasing of the lot size.
- Increase: Lot Size value.
- Balance Step: Every tot balance to increase the lot size value.
- Max Spread: Limit on max spread allowed to open trades (pips).
- Lot Multiplier: Forced exit mode: true/false.
- Forced exit: % value of forced exit.
- Max open trade allowed: Limit on max number of position that can be traded simultaneously. Show Panel : Show the advanced panel on the chart.
- Show Profit: Show the profit for each trade closed.
- Show Profit mode: Profit/pips.
FINANCIAL FREEDOM
We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.
Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.