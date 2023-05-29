Liuk GJ BreakOut

INTRODUCTION

There is so many trading strategies, but each pair have different characteristic.

For example, EURUSD characteristic is zone to zone, break and retest, and so many sideways. GBPUSD seems like same with EURUSD, but have much spikes and larger range. XAUUSD also have same zone to zone, but with very long range between zone, breakout without retest, following trend strategies is much safe for XAUUSD.

JPY pairs such as USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY have much trend rather than sideways. And many more pairs. But still, each pair have different characteristic and range.

Due to all of this pairs different characters matters, we believe that we cannot use same strategy for many pairs. We have to use specific trading strategy for specific pair.

WHY EA?

Why we still losing on trading? Trading is about data and math. There is so many candle patterns and chart patterns. By those patterns, we found the best strategy to get profit for each pattern.

The only we have to do is back test and check the probability of each strategy. The longer we do Back Test, the more data we will get. With more data we can get more accurate probability of each strategy.

The important data result of back test is, of course the first is profitability. The other important back test data is Risk & Reward ratio, winning rate, maximum drawdown, maximum consecutive loss.

Even only one strategy we use, if we have complete data, our trading will be more objective. For example, by the Back Test data we already knew that this strategy has 6 maximum consecutive losses. When we facing 4 consecutive losses at the present, we do not need to worry because of we have prepared well the money management and still have confidence to trading using same strategy. This cannot do by people that trading without data. They losing their confidence, losing moments, trying another strategy, losing again, and stay in that circle, again and again.

So why we need EA? EA can do Back Test easily and fast, also can do objectively and consistent, never losing moments. Unlike human, sometimes we missed watching the chart while Back Test in hours cause of tired. Or losing moment while not watching the chart. The most humanity problem in trading is the emotion or psychology, which that will not happen by EA.

EA LIUK GJ Breakout

This EA LIUK GJ Breakout is specific for GBPJPY. All parameters set very specific for this pair only.

GBPJPY have trend and breakout characteristic. This EA will wait and find Support / Resistance in certain range based on average daily range, and make pending Stop order above Resistance or below Support for breakout. For the purpose to get history of support resistance and range, it is recommended to reload the Chart past 2 months before. For example, if our H1 latest history is 2020.01.01, We can start Back Test from 2020.03.01.

This EA will set SL and TP automatically based on Support and Resistance also. EA also calculate your current spread to get Open Price SL and TP. Risk & Reward ratio will be dynamic between 1.50:1 – 1:1.50. EA possible to close position at profit condition before reaching TP. This feature is automatically do by EA, to keep take profit and avoid the price return back before TP.

This EA also can do SWING TRADE, still with the same breakout strategy. Swing trade is only happened at the very HIGH price or very LOW price. Risk & Reward ratio is above 1:2 up to 1:5. While swing trade is in floating profit condition, this EA possible to make averaging profit, open another position at same direction, or open at opposite position.

In some condition, if pending order still not activate, EA possible to cancel it. In some case, if the position is not suitable with our analysist, we also can cancel it, or change the TP and SL.

For money management, firstly we have to do Back Test and check the maximum draw down and maximum consecutive losses. We can set to fix lot, or automatic lot based on two setting:

Risk % per trade: you can adjust how many % risk per loss based on your 100% equity, or

Equity per Lot: this setting will automatically set lot based on margin/equity. If we set 10,000/lot and we have $5,000, lot will be automatically set to 5,000/10,000 = 0.50.

As explained above, this EA LIUK GJ Breakout has very specific setting for GBPJPY. You will not see too much setting in parameters, only Money Management you can set, and optional SWING TRADE.

Additionally, this EA include Telegram Notification without addition external library. You will be notified when Pending order opened, pending order activated, pending order deleted, and notification for close order. To activate this feature, you have to allow Web Request to api.telegram.org and firstly you have to get bot token and chat ID for Telegram. For detail to create Telegram bot, please visit Telegram website.

Finally, please see my screenshot of back test result. I always do back test with huge spread to get worst condition, in this case for GBPJPY I use 50 spreads.

This EA LIUK GJ Breakout is one of my favorites and I personally use it. It means that this EA will always be updated if any necessary modification or change based on my experience in my real account.

Please always do Back Test before use. Good luck and thank you.

Note: This EA may store much data in tester\history if Back Test using per tick. Since this EA use pending order based on bar opening, per tick back test is not really necessary.