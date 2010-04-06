Delete Objects By Name and Type MT4

This tool can delete any object drawn on MT4 platform charts.

you can delete:

  • Line_Objects (Vertical_Line, Horizontal_Line, Trend_Line, TrendLinebyAngle, Cycle_Line)
  • Channel_Objects (Fibo_Channel, Equidistant, Linear_Regression, Standard_Deviation, Andrews_Pitchfork)
  • Gann_Objects (Gann_Line, Gann_Fan, Gann_Grid)
  • Fibonacci_Objects (Fibo_Retracement, Fibo_TimeZones, Fibo_Fan, Fibo_Arcs, Fibo_Expansion)
  • Shapes_Objects (Rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse, Text, Label)
  • Arrows_Objects

or you can Delete_All_Objects with one click

or you can delete_on_Partial_name (delete any objects with a name like: Line, or Fibo, or MyLine, etc ....)

you can see this tool's deletions on Expert tab.




