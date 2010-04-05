Macd ea mt4 Powerful Trading Robot

MACD EA is a professional and advanced trading robot made from the Best Momentum MT4 Indicator called MACD . This powerful MACD expert advisor trades based on four separate MACD signals. You do not need to purchase multiple MACD EAs to use all of these signals. All of these trading methods are included in an expert MACD that you can obtain by purchasing.

MACD EA signals



MACD EA identifies well the divergences that occur in the price and indicates the trend's weakness and trades based on them.

MACD EA trades based on the cross bars of this indicator and its signal line

MACD expert advisor trades directly and indirectly based on the downward cross of the indicator bars with the zero line.

MACD expert advisor trades directly and indirectly based on the upward cross of the indicator bars with the zero line.

These features can distinguish this expert macd from other MACD EAs.

MACD Expert Advisor MT4 Market



The MACD expert adviser is only available on the MetaTrader platform. This MACD EA can only be used in the forex market. It is not advised to use it in trending markets such as stock, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Consider that the nature of these markets differs significantly from the currency forex market and need different types of MACD experts.

MACD EA MT4 Settings



The parameters of this MACD EA are drastically different from the MACD indicator's default settings. The parameters used in this MACD Expert are based on algorithmic trading performed by MXRobot's artificial intelligence engines. This feature differentiates this MACD Expert Advisor from similar expert advisors on the market and is not found anyplace else.

Perhaps one of the essential features that any trading robot can have is the simplicity of working with it. MXRobot has worked hard on this problem and attempt to reduce the complexity of its expert advisors.

Unlike other expert advisors on the market, which may instruct you to do tens of settings while you are unfamiliar with them, MXRobot does not give you any responsibility. Even if you make a mistake during the setup, your capital is at risk (Because of the complexities that the developers entrust to us.)

MACD EA MT4 does not require any specific settings and handles all of them for you. Even access to expert macd settings is limited for you, so you can't modify anything even out of distraction and risk your capital.

Note: If you plan to use more than one expert advisor (especially MXRobot expert advisors), it is recommended to use a different magic number. If you are not familiar with this parameter, you can send us a message to guide you.

MACD EA MT4 Capabilities



This macd EA has advanced characteristics that differentiates it from other expert advisors, which we shall will discuss below:

Other mathematical techniques and functions are used to filter the wrong signals of this MACD EA and prevent as many unwanted losses as possible. MXRobot artificial intelligence algorithms have additionally added these functions to this MACD Expert.

In addition to fixed stop loss and take profit, which is the simplest form of exit points, they are equipped with smarter exit functions that change floatingly with market changes and prevent unnecessary losses. It can even prevent the loss of profits taken.

It has proven to be profitable from 2003 to 2019. It has not been optimized only for a short period, which you can rarely see in similar products in the market.





Expert MACD Money management



Expert MACD does not use high-risk money management techniques such as Martingale, grid, and so on, which are common in similar products. To experience less loss and more profit, this trading robot uses the percentage money management strategy.

Offers for MACD EA



Suggested time frame: H1

Suggested symbol: EURUSD

Note: Be careful that the other backtest photos are only for checking the strength of the strategy. You can learn more about this in the article " Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying"