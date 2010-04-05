EA Open - this EA is very customizable but the main idea is to sell high and buy low with a variable grid and martingale settings.

This EA closes orders as a basket based on percentage of target account growth.

This is the more complex edition and requires a lot of back testing and demo testing to calibrate properly.

It runs well on GBPNZD with default settings but can work for any symbol.

Running this bot on minimal risk could potentially pass funding challenges.