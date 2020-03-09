Kangooroo
- Utilitaires
- Maldini Yoga Pratama
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Kangooroo is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit
Only 5 download of the EA left at $555!
Next price --> $1111
|Symbol
|AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD,GBPUSD,EURUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2021
|Settings
|Default Setting
|Additional
|---------------------------
|--------------
|-------------------------
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$100
|Recommend Deposit
|$500
|Feature
|Filter sensitive to spread, slippage
|Suggest
|Use lowspread broker
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest and live performance
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
- Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
How to install
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, GBPUSD is recommended
- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.c) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously