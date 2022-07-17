Garuda Fire MT4

EA Garuda Fire MT4.This is the logical development of EA Dragon Fire ultimate, with the addition of better logic and confirmation than before.  EA Garuda Fire MT4  is a trend following system for swing trading based on PLT indicator filtered by I-gentor LSMA. no need to add any indicators because everything is included in this EA code, so the trading decisions are simple and immediate without confusion that can result from the use of many indicators


Trading rules logic this EA 

Buy :if PLT Green Dot confirmed by I-Gentor LSMA&EMA green line and blue line.

Sell :if  PLT Red Dot confirmed by I-Gentor LSMA&EMA red line and yellow line.

 

Symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD AND OTHER
Timeframe M15 Higher
Minimum Deposit $30 for cent
Recommend Deposit $1000
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
Suggest Time Work 1 - 10



