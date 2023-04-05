Agape Advisor

EA AGAPE is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle and will be open trade for correction. it is recommended to use cent account and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD And Other Pair Major Forex
Timeframe M5
Test From 2019
Settings Preset Download Here
Info The Setting Not Use Autolot but you can change for use Autolot 0.01/$5.000
 --------------  ----------------------------------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $250 for cent / pair
Recommend Deposit $500 for cent /pair
Feature Filter Maksimal spread &slippage
 Suggest Use Default Setting and Cent Account


Features:

  • Modifiable comments
  • Autolot Added
  • Slippage & Spread Filter
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Daily Target settings
  • Take Profit Virtual 
  • Trailing by Money Setting (if you use this, you must clear the value of Closing Profit Hedging in $)
  • Maximal Lot Setting
  • New Panel Instruction and Info
  • News Filter 
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
  • Maximal Pair Open for Multichart Setting ( it works if in 1 MT4 there are several pairs with the same magic number, then it can function to limit the number of pairs that will be opened )

Requirements

To enable News Filter Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "dailyfx.com", "ec.forexprostools.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "dailyfx.com ","ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.


