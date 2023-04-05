Agape Advisor
- Maldini Yoga Pratama
EA AGAPE is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle and will be open trade for correction. it is recommended to use cent account and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging
|Symbol
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD And Other Pair Major Forex
|Timeframe
|M5
|Test From
|2019
|Settings
|Preset Download Here
|Info
|The Setting Not Use Autolot but you can change for use Autolot 0.01/$5.000
|--------------
|----------------------------------------------------
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$250 for cent / pair
|Recommend Deposit
|$500 for cent /pair
|Feature
|Filter Maksimal spread &slippage
|Suggest
|Use Default Setting and Cent Account
Features:
- Modifiable comments
- Autolot Added
- Slippage & Spread Filter
- Solid backtest and live performance
- Daily Target settings
- Take Profit Virtual
- Trailing by Money Setting (if you use this, you must clear the value of Closing Profit Hedging in $)
- Maximal Lot Setting
- New Panel Instruction and Info
- News Filter
- Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
- Maximal Pair Open for Multichart Setting ( it works if in 1 MT4 there are several pairs with the same magic number, then it can function to limit the number of pairs that will be opened )
Requirements
To enable News Filter Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "dailyfx.com", "ec.forexprostools.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "dailyfx.com ","ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.
Good EA just watch your money management