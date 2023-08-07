Plug and Play

BM Plug&Play

Easy to use, convenient and efficient!

No input from you required, no messing with settings or optimization processes, just attached on chart and let it do its magic.







Recommended Time Frame: Day (This expert advisor works on all timeframes, but it’s build with the daily one in mind);

Account balance: it doesn't matter, but I recommend at least 1000 EUR or 1500 USD;

Tested and optimized currency pairs: EURUSD; EURCHF; EURJPY; EURAUD; EURCAD; EURNZD; USDCHF; USDCAD; USDJPY; GBPUSD; GBPCHF; GBPJPY; GBPAUD; GBPCAD; GBPNZD; AUDUSD; AUDCAD; AUDCHF; AUDJPY; AUDNZD; NZDCAD; NZDCHF; NZDJPY; NZDUSD; CHFJPY; CADCHF; XAGUSD; XAUUSD;

BM Plug&Play Features:

- No input from you required, no messing with settings or optimization processes, just attached on chart.

- You can set your own level of risk (Percent of the account equity. Default 2%).

- Dynamic lot sizing ;(Ex: the lot size will change based on the market volatility and your risk or you can use the fixed lot size option for a manual setting.)

- Dynamic stop loss and take profit, based on market volatility;

- All trades have a stop loss and an Dynamic trail stop.

- Multiple custom indicator based to minimize the risk featuring a baseline, confirmation, volatility and exit indicators;

- All trades placed by the Plug&Play have a custom magic number (that can be changed by the user) to maximize compatibility with other EA's .





Requests for adding features and improvements are always welcomed, just leave a comment!







