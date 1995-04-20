KDJ Random Index MT4

Basic technical analysis tools use signals during market changes by providing critical information that can influence investment and trading decisions.

Several technical analysis tools are developed for this purpose, and one of the most popular indicators traders use the KDJ Random index.

It's known as the Random Index, is primarily a trend-following indicator that aids traders in identifying trends and prime entry points. 

Features

  • It analyzes and projects changes in trends and price patterns.
  • It comes with a multi-timeframe scanner which scans for the upcoming signals in real time. 
  • It works across multiple instruments and time frames.
  • You can adjust the K, D, and J settings to your particular needs.

Potential Applications

The KDJ Random index functions similarly to a regular stochastic but is still a lagging indicator. Its most common signals are based on where the %J line cross is in the range concerning the oversold and overbought zones.

The market is neutral if it is between 20 and 80, bullish/overbought if it is above 80, and bearish/oversold if it is below 20. You must be careful if it is below 0 or above 100, as it is highly bearish/oversold and extremely bullish/overbought, respectively.

KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur KT Momentum Arrows est basé sur une rupture momentanée, calculée à partir de l’écart des bandes et de la volatilité émergente dans une direction spécifique. Un signal d’achat est généré lorsque le prix clôture au-dessus de la bande supérieure, et un signal de vente lorsque le prix clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure. Un coefficient de magnitude est utilisé en paramètre d’entrée, influençant à la fois l’écart des bandes et la volatilité. Sa valeur doit être choisie avec soin se
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
KT Psar Arrows trace des flèches sur le graphique en utilisant l'indicateur standard Parabolic SAR. Une flèche haussière est tracée lorsque le plus haut de la bougie touche le SAR. Une flèche baissière est tracée lorsque le plus bas de la bougie touche le SAR. Les signaux sont générés en temps réel sans attendre la clôture de la bougie.  Fonctionnalités Un outil utile pour les traders souhaitant expérimenter des stratégies de trading intégrant l'indicateur Parabolic SAR.  Peut être utilisé pour
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d'entrée clé sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d'une dynamique qui s'installe dans une direction et affiche un signal précis juste avant un mouvement majeur.  Obtenez le scanner multi-symboles et multi-timeframes ici : Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis automatiquement par l’indicateur. P
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
L'indicateur KT Asian Breakout analyse une partie clé de la session asiatique afin de générer des signaux d'achat et de vente dans les deux directions en fonction de la cassure du prix. Un signal d'achat est déclenché lorsque le prix dépasse le plus haut de la session, tandis qu'un signal de vente est déclenché lorsque le prix casse le plus bas de la session. Points importants à retenir Si la boîte de session est trop large verticalement, il est préférable d’éviter une nouvelle entrée, car la m
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
L’indicateur KT Momentum Arrows est basé sur une rupture momentanée, calculée à partir de l’écart des bandes et de la volatilité émergente dans une direction spécifique. Un signal d’achat est généré lorsque le prix clôture au-dessus de la bande supérieure, et un signal de vente lorsque le prix clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure. Un coefficient de magnitude est utilisé en paramètre d’entrée, influençant à la fois l’écart des bandes et la volatilité. Sa valeur doit être choisie avec soin se
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed est une version lissée du Heiken Ashi classique ; il trace également des flèches d’achat/vente lors d’un changement de tendance. Une flèche d’achat apparaît quand l’état passe de baissier à haussier. Une flèche de vente apparaît quand l’état passe de haussier à baissier. Alertes mobiles, email, sonores et fenêtres pop-up incluses. Qu’est-ce que le Heiken Ashi Smoothed ? Il élimine les faux signaux et le bruit du Heiken Ashi standard en appliquant deux moyennes mobiles p
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT MACD Divergence affiche les divergences régulières et cachées qui se forment entre le prix et l’oscillateur. Si votre stratégie de trading anticipe un retournement de tendance, vous pouvez utiliser la divergence MACD régulière pour repérer les points de retournement potentiels. Et si votre stratégie repose sur la continuité de la tendance, la divergence cachée du MACD sera plus appropriée. Limites de KT MACD Divergence Utiliser la divergence MACD comme unique signal d’entrée peut être risqu
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicateurs
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Auto Fibo trace automatiquement les niveaux de retracement de Fibonacci en fonction de la direction actuelle de la tendance. Les points hauts et bas sont sélectionnés automatiquement en utilisant les points maximum et minimum disponibles sur le graphique. Vous pouvez zoomer, dézoomer et faire défiler pour ajuster les niveaux de Fibonacci en conséquence. Modes Automatique :  Trace automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci en fonction de la zone visible du graphique. Manuel : Trace les niveaux
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Psar Arrows trace des flèches sur le graphique en utilisant l'indicateur standard Parabolic SAR. Une flèche haussière est tracée lorsque le plus haut de la bougie touche le SAR. Une flèche baissière est tracée lorsque le plus bas de la bougie touche le SAR. Les signaux sont générés en temps réel sans attendre la clôture de la bougie.  Fonctionnalités Un outil utile pour les traders souhaitant expérimenter des stratégies de trading intégrant l'indicateur Parabolic SAR.  Peut être utilisé pour
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
L'oscillateur de volatilité KT analyse les données de marché passées et actuelles à l'aide d'une formule mathématique pour afficher le résultat sous forme d'oscillateur. Les vagues croissantes et décroissantes correspondent respectivement à une volatilité élevée et faible de l'actif.  En résumé, la volatilité est simplement une mesure des fluctuations du prix d'un actif sur une certaine période de temps. Sans volatilité, il y aurait peu de mouvement sur le marché et les traders ne pourraient pas
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Il s'agit d'un Expert Advisor 100 % automatisé basé sur notre indicateur personnalisé nommé "ACB Breakout Arrows" . Les entrées sont fondées sur un schéma de cassure qui se produit fréquemment dans les deux sens. L'intensité des signaux d'entrée peut être ajustée à l'aide du paramètre externe "Signal Sensitivity". Confirmation des trades L'EA ACB Breakout Arrows permet de filtrer les signaux d'entrée en utilisant un autre de nos indicateurs personnalisés nommé ACB Trade Filter . Forte position
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Si vous tradez sur le marché du Forex, disposer d'informations détaillées sur la force des devises et la corrélation entre les paires de devises peut élever votre trading à un niveau supérieur. La corrélation vous aidera à réduire votre risque de moitié, tandis que l'analyse de la force maximisera vos profits. Cet indicateur propose une approche hybride pour sélectionner les paires de devises les plus appropriées en combinant l'analyse de la force des devises et la corrélation des paires. Comme
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT MACD Divergence affiche les divergences régulières et cachées qui se forment entre le prix et l’oscillateur. Si votre stratégie de trading anticipe un retournement de tendance, vous pouvez utiliser la divergence MACD régulière pour repérer les points de retournement potentiels. Et si votre stratégie repose sur la continuité de la tendance, la divergence cachée du MACD sera plus appropriée. Limites de KT MACD Divergence Utiliser la divergence MACD comme unique signal d’entrée peut être risqu
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader est un Expert Advisor 100 % automatisé qui applique une stratégie de retour à la moyenne basée sur les bandes de Bollinger pendant les périodes de faible volatilité. Le prix réagit souvent sur la ligne supérieure ou inférieure des bandes, mais un retournement ne se produit pas systématiquement. Cependant, la probabilité d’un retournement est plus élevée lorsque la volatilité est faible. Entrées Un achat est déclenché lorsque le prix se positionne correctement sous la b
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT MA Crossover affiche des flèches d'achat et de vente en fonction du croisement des moyennes mobiles sélectionnées. Il génère également les alertes appropriées et affiche la valeur MFE (Excursion la plus favorable) pour chaque signal successif. La stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles est l'une des techniques les plus utilisées par les traders dans le monde entier. Elle repose généralement sur une moyenne mobile rapide et une moyenne mobile lente pour détecter les signaux d'achat et de
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
