Weis Wave Indicator

This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator

  • It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart
  • You can configure the turning point move
  • It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave
  • You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume
  • The indicator calculates the distinct volume by historical analysis and colors them differently for you to pick easily

Parameters

  • Difference - It is for wave variance. Keep it 0
  • LabelShift - Distance from candle where the wave volume is shown. Keep it 20
  • waveHistory - Number of Up or Down wave the indicator will analyze to come up with significant volume
  • customizePip - It adjusts the pip size for better wave configuration. One setup will automatically fit for all stocks of different values, be it 5 $ or 1000$ stock. Keep it TRUE
  • showVolume - It will show volume in thousands at the end of each wave on the chart. Keep it TRUE
  • showBarCount - Shows the bar count along with volume. Keep it TRUE if you want that data
  • truncateVolume - It will show volume in thousands. For exact volume to display you can set it to FALSE
  • showAlert - Alert is for the next version release. Keep it FALSE for the moment
  • upNormal - Color to display routine volume with no impact in the change in behavior in UP wave
  • upHigh - Color to display any high volume in the wave that could sign the possible change of behavior in UP wave
  • upLow -   Color to show very low volume in the wave that could suggest shallow supply or demand in UP wave
  • dnNormal - Color to display routine volume with no impact in the change of behavior in DOWN wave
  • dnHigh - Color to show very high volume in the wave that could sign the possible change of behavior in DOWN wave
  • dnLow - Color to show very low volume in the wave that could suggest shallow supply or demand in DOWN wave
  • waveWidth - Width of the wave line on chart. Keep it 2 for better look
  • waveColor - Color of the wave line in chart. Chose that best suits your template


Plus de l'auteur
Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicateurs
Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
Breakout Candle
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicateurs
This indicator is based the principle of breakout candle. Every candle that breaks out from the cluster may not lead to a rally. There are various factors that determine how a breakout candle will behave. This indicator calculates all those factors to suggest BUY/SELL signal once a breakout happens. This is a universal indicator that can work for all kind of instruments eg stock, currency, oil, crypto etc. This also works in every timeframe. PARAMETERS ================= move = 20 strongCandle =
