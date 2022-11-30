Mission EA is Fully automated “pullback” trading system. Which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs.

Runs on price correleation stratergy which will balance equity and increases Balance simultaneously.



Mission EA has a Vision to Provide safest way of trading on the Difficult involves in following stratergies like Pullback,Martingale,Grid,ATR,Etc.

Users will strictly use our set files which are provided here for safe trading.

If equity drops on certain pair EA already opened opposit curency pair by analyisng currency stregth.

Live performance can be seen here

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1800416

Settings:

Set Running pairs:AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD

All Currencies!!! SO What will be DD?? YOU CAN USE IT FIRST ON CENT ACCOUNT AND APPLY IN REAL ACCOUNT.



OneChart multi-Setup currency mode:"--------"

Close Profit trades:Colses all profit trades.

Using a virtual take-profit?: Eable virtual TP will not fix TP while trades running. Closes Trades when breakeven Occurs

AutoLot Calc : Autolot based on Equity/balance. Fixed balance will be safer

Fix balance for LotCalc: 50% of your Deposit

Fix lot if AutoMM=0

Smart Time Filter

Trade on Monday

Trade on Tuesday

Trade on Wednesday

Trade on Thursday

Trade on Friday

Hour to Start Opening Orders

Minutes To Start Opening Orders

Hour to Stop Opening Orders

Minutes To Stop Opening Orders

Position Time Stop, in bars

Hour to Stop Trading on Friday

comment

News Filter Enable/Disable

Disable Trading on Holidays

Disable Built-in News Filter Settings

Custom Events (separated by comma, disabled if empty)

Medium Impact News

Low Impact News

Speaks

Wait Minutes Before Event

Wait Minutes After Event

Trade-Type: Notopen will stop opening initial trades and only monitor existing trades.



