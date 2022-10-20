KT Casanova Mesh EA MT4

KT Casanova Mesh EA is developed by combining our proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) entry triggers with an intelligent mesh-grid algorithm that targets a positive favorable excursion based on market volatility and position sizing. The EA achieves profitability using the mesh of 8-16 bi-directional pending orders.

Warning: Grid trading is dangerous. You could accumulate a larger and larger losing position if the price keeps running in one direction instead of ranging.

The EA has successfully passed our ten internal robustness and variable spreads/slippage tests on more than 15 years of historical data. Also, it does not require specialized set files to operate the EA successfully. The default input settings are perfect to use. 

This EA is not broker-dependent and is not sensitive to the spreads or commissions. Therefore, you can use any broker you prefer. However, please ensure that it allows hedging with leverage of at least 1:400 and doesn't enforce unethical practices to penalize profitable traders.  


Recommendations

  • Symbol: GBPCAD
  • Time-Frame: 1-Hour
  • Account Type: Hedged
  • Levarage: 1:400
  • Backtest Period: 2007.09.01 to Present.
  • Position Sizing: Lot size planning.

EA Inputs

  • Total Positions Grid: The no. of maximum positions to design the mesh grid. You can choose between 4 to 16 grid positions. 
  • Grid Distance: The no. of pips between each position. 
  • Increase Position Size with Growing Balance: If True, EA will intelligently raise the lot size with the growing balance. 
  • Auto Lot Size: If true, EA will decide the lot size based on your initial deposit capital.
                          If false, EA will use the lot size from the inputs. 
  • Max. Drawdown Protection: We do not recommend to use it as it can affect the EA performance negatively. 
