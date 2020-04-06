Mtr

MTR is a trading expert for those who are not willing to pay with their nerves and health in the pursuit of profit.          Instead, you will receive peace of mind and reliability. All you need is patience, and as long as you do not exceed the risks, the algorithm will handle the large movements that sometimes occur, causing traders to lose everything.

The robot may not provide high returns, but it can provide a reasonable income while maintaining stability and a good night's sleep. The expert trades on the EURUSD H4 and can also be used on the D1.

If you still choose other currency pairs, although I do not recommend it, then choose a direction with a positive SWAP, as time trades are made in the medium term from one day and above, and here time will be on your side.

I wish you good luck and profit!

