Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector

The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision.

The Institutional Logic

Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquidity by pushing price just beyond visible session Highs and Lows to trigger retail Stop Loss orders. This indicator detects these "Stop Hunts" in real-time, allowing you to recognize when a breakout is a trap rather than a trend.

Core Features

Institutional Sweep Detection: Automatically identifies and labels liquidity sweeps using a high-fidelity visual engine.

Order Block Retest Zones: After a fakeout occurs, the indicator automatically plots a Smart Supply/Demand Zone. This highlights the high-probability area to look for a retest entry.

Sweep Intensity Metric: Every signal includes a point-measurement of the "Trap Depth," allowing you to gauge the strength of the institutional manipulation.

Pro Dashboard: A minimalist HUD that tracks total signals and your live win rate, keeping you focused on the data that matters.

Prop-Firm Optimized: Designed to help traders pass funding challenges by avoiding high-drawdown breakout traps.

Trading Strategy

The Trap: Price breaks out of the shaded Session Box. The Sweep: A LIQUIDITY SWEEP label appears as price fails the breakout and closes back inside the range. The Entry: Enter on the signal candle close, or wait for price to return to the Shaded Order Block Zone for a tighter entry. The Exit: Target the opposite side of the Session Box for a favorable Risk-to-Reward ratio.

Technical Customization