Title: Global Dow Theory - The Ultimate Trend Definition Tool [Non-Repainting]

Overview: "Is the market Up or Down?" Stop guessing. Global Dow Theory visualizes market trends based on the classic "Dow Theory". It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Trend Reversals. With a logic that NEVER repaints, it provides you with the same market awareness as professional traders instantly.

Key Features:

Non-Repainting Logic The trend direction is fixed the moment a swing high/low is broken. Signals never disappear or shift later. Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard Monitor trends from M1 to D1 at a glance. You can instantly see, "H1 is Bullish, but M5 is Bearish," allowing for perfect multi-timeframe analysis. Visual Zones & Arrows Draws Support/Resistance zones at the origin of the trend. You can switch to "Arrow Mode" which places indicators precisely at the swing highs/lows for a clean chart look. Full Alerts Supports Pop-up, Email, and Push notifications when a trend changes. No need to stare at the charts all day.

Trading Strategy (How to use): This tool is designed to define the "Direction Bias", not just for blind entry signals.

Step 1: Wait for an Arrow (or Zone) to appear, confirming the trend direction. Step 2: DO NOT enter immediately. Wait for the price to pull back to the drawn Zone (Support/Resistance). Step 3: Enter the trade when price action confirms rejection at the zone.

Following this rule helps avoid buying at the top and ensures high-probability trend-following trades.

Parameters: