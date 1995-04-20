TripleFusion
Rami Fatmi Fernandez
It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions.
🧠 What makes this indicator unique?
Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula.
It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making it easy to read without cluttering the main chart.
It normalizes the values so the line remains within a consistent and comparable range.
📈 Ideal for:
Scalping, intraday, or swing trading.
Entry/exit confirmation.
False signal filtering.
⚙️ Customizable parameters:
RSI period.
Stochastic settings (K and D).
MACD parameters (fast, slow, and signal EMA).
💡 Suggested use:
Combine with your current trading system to validate signals. When the combined line changes direction or crosses a certain threshold (such as 0), it can indicate a potential change in market momentum.
📌 Compatible with:
MetaTrader 4.
Charts of any timeframe.
All assets (forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies).