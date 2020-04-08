Global Dow Theory

[Overview: Why You Need "Global Dow Theory"] "Is the market really going up, or is this a fake-out?" Many traders get confused by complex indicators and repainting arrows, leaving them unsure of the true market direction. Global Dow Theory specializes in the "King of Trading Strategies"—the Dow Theory. It strictly determines High/Low breakouts and clearly visualizes on the chart which way the market is truly heading.

[Perfect Stability] We have completely resolved the "flickering" of arrows and zones reported in earlier versions. This tool now realizes perfect stability with NO repainting and NO flickering. Instantly acquire the same "Confirmed Environment Recognition" as professional traders and completely eliminate hesitation from your trading.

[6 Key Features & Benefits]

1. 100% Non-Repainting "Confirmed" Logic Trend direction is determined solely by the actual breakout of Highs/Lows. Once arrows or zones are drawn, they never disappear or move later. It is an extremely robust logic you can trust.

2. Thorough Elimination of "Flickering" (New!) We have optimized the drawing code from the ground up to completely eliminate the visual flickering of arrows and zones. You can use it stress-free even during long monitoring sessions.

3. Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard Grasp the trend status of all timeframes (M1 to D1) at a glance. You can instantly see setups like "Daily is UP, but M5 is DOWN," preventing you from trading against the big wave.

4. Draws "Zones" as Trend Origins The tool automatically draws Support/Resistance Zones at the price points where a trend started. These zones become prime candidates for "Dip Buying" and "Rally Selling," offering perfect entry opportunities.

5. Intuitive Drag & Drop Panel The MTF panel can be instantly moved and fixed anywhere on the chart simply by dragging it with your mouse. It avoids overlap with other indicators.

6. Instant Notifications on Trend Reversal Receive Alerts, Emails, and Push Notifications immediately when a trend changes. No need to be glued to the chart.

[The "Absolute Filter" for All Strategies] You may be using various signal tools, EAs, or manual strategies. However, if you trade against the Big Picture (Dow Theory Trend), the advantage of any strategy drops significantly.

The "Confirmed Market Bias" provided by Global Dow Theory acts as an Absolute Filter for all your entry signals.

  • When using Signal Tools: Only follow "Buy" signals from your tool when Global Dow Theory indicates an "Up Trend." Simply ignoring Buy signals during a "Down Trend" will help you avoid false signals and dramatically improve your win rate.

Global Dow Theory is an essential foundation for all traders to avoid buying at the top or selling at the bottom.

[Recommended Strategy] Important: This indicator is a powerful filter to determine the "Advantageous Direction," not just a signal tool.

  • Step 1: Wait for the Arrow (or Zone) to appear and the market bias to be confirmed.

  • Step 2: Wait for the price to return to the Zone (Pullback).

  • Step 3: Confirm a reaction on a lower timeframe (e.g., M5) and Enter.

[Parameters] Simple and intuitive settings allow you to start professional analysis immediately.

  • Zone Style: Select Band (Zone) or Arrow.

  • Visual Mode: Select Fill or Frame only.

  • Panel Position: Adjust the initial panel position (Movable by drag & drop).


