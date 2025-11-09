MysticTrader

# MysticTrader - Seeking Excellence

## 🤝 A Project in Evolution  
I'm developing MysticTrader and looking for traders to help me improve it.
If you test the EA and give me genuine feedback, I'll be extremely grateful.

## ⚙️ Current Features
- Pair: EURUSD | Timeframe: H1  
- Modes: Normal/Offensive
- Use only on DEMO accounts
- Integrated risk management

## 🎯 What I'm Specifically Looking For
- Which mode felt more comfortable?
- Was the EA easy to install and use?
- What would you improve or change?
- Screenshots of your results

## 💝 Special Appreciation
I'll offer free licenses to those who provide 
detailed feedback that genuinely helps optimize the EA.

**Any constructive criticism is welcome.
I look forward to your comments!**

