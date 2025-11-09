MysticTrader
- Experts
- Leonardo Cubillas Massana
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 9 novembre 2025
# MysticTrader - Seeking Excellence
## 🤝 A Project in Evolution
I'm developing MysticTrader and looking for traders to help me improve it.
If you test the EA and give me genuine feedback, I'll be extremely grateful.
## ⚙️ Current Features
- Pair: EURUSD | Timeframe: H1
- Modes: Normal/Offensive
- Use only on DEMO accounts
- Integrated risk management
## 🎯 What I'm Specifically Looking For
- Which mode felt more comfortable?
- Was the EA easy to install and use?
- What would you improve or change?
- Screenshots of your results
## 💝 Special Appreciation
I'll offer free licenses to those who provide
detailed feedback that genuinely helps optimize the EA.
**Any constructive criticism is welcome.
I look forward to your comments!**
