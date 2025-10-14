Cyber Engulf Indicator - Professional Trading System for MetaTrader 4

What is the Indicator?

Cyber Engulf is an advanced technical analysis indicator that detects engulfing patterns filtered by moving average. It identifies trend reversal points, helping you spot changes in market structure early.

What Does It Do?

Automatically identifies engulfing candlestick patterns

Filters out false signals using moving average

Displays buy and sell signals with blue/up and red/down arrows

Works across multiple timeframes

Features customizable notification system

Features and Functions:

Moving Average Filter: Various MA types like EMA, SMA

Filter Options: Off, High-Low range, Candle body

Arrow Distance: Customizable distance from high/low levels

Multiple Notifications: Desktop, email, push and sound alerts

Timing Option: Signals on current bar or previous closed bar

Advantages:

Dual filter system minimizes false signals

Real-time monitoring with visual and audio alerts

Effective across all timeframes

User-friendly interface and easy setup

Early detection of trend reversals

Teknik Detaylar / Technical Details: