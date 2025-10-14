Cyber Engulf
- Indicateurs
- Sinan Durkan
- Version: 1.0
Cyber Engulf Indicator - Professional Trading System for MetaTrader 4
What is the Indicator?
Cyber Engulf is an advanced technical analysis indicator that detects engulfing patterns filtered by moving average. It identifies trend reversal points, helping you spot changes in market structure early.
What Does It Do?
-
Automatically identifies engulfing candlestick patterns
-
Filters out false signals using moving average
-
Displays buy and sell signals with blue/up and red/down arrows
-
Works across multiple timeframes
-
Features customizable notification system
Features and Functions:
-
Moving Average Filter: Various MA types like EMA, SMA
-
Filter Options: Off, High-Low range, Candle body
-
Arrow Distance: Customizable distance from high/low levels
-
Multiple Notifications: Desktop, email, push and sound alerts
-
Timing Option: Signals on current bar or previous closed bar
Advantages:
-
Dual filter system minimizes false signals
-
Real-time monitoring with visual and audio alerts
-
Effective across all timeframes
-
User-friendly interface and easy setup
-
Early detection of trend reversals
Teknik Detaylar / Technical Details:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Zaman Dilimleri / Timeframes: M1 - MN1
-
Geliştirici / Developer: I TRADE FC
-