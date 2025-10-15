Market Kill Sessions

Overview IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. SmartDayBreakEA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, specifically tailored for forex trading. This EA implements a daily breakout strategy, leveraging the previous day's high and low prices to place pending buy stop and sell stop orders. It aims to capture significant market movements at the start of a new trading day w