SmartDayMultiStrat EA MT4

SmartDayMultiStratEA - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Overview

SmartDayMultiStratEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, offering a robust daily trading system with six independent strategies. Developed by I TRADE FC, this EA combines advanced money management, flexible strategy configurations, and a detailed performance dashboard to empower traders in the forex market.

What is SmartDayMultiStratEA?

SmartDayMultiStratEA is an automated trading system that operates on daily charts, utilizing six distinct strategies: Gap, Engulfing, Harami Reversal, Continuation, Reversal, and Yesterday High-Low Breakout. Each strategy can be individually enabled or disabled, allowing traders to tailor the EA to their preferred trading style and market conditions.

Key Features

  • Six Independent Strategies: Includes Gap, Engulfing, Harami Reversal, Continuation, Reversal, and Yesterday High-Low Breakout, each with configurable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) settings.
  • Advanced Money Management: Features risk percentage per trade (default 2%), maximum drawdown protection (default 20%), and a recovery threshold to pause trading after significant losses.
  • Recovery Mode: Optional recovery system for each strategy with customizable lot size multipliers to recoup losses.
  • Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., 01:15 to 23:45) to avoid low-liquidity periods.
  • Spread and Slippage Control: Ensures trades are executed only when spread is below a set threshold (default 30 points) and includes slippage control (default 3 points).
  • Performance Dashboard: Displays a customizable on-chart table showing strategy status, total trades, wins, losses, win percentage, profit, loss, and account balance/equity.
  • Flexible Table Positioning: Choose from four chart corners for the dashboard display, with customizable font size and colors.
  • Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with detailed logging for trade operations.

Strategy Details

  1. Gap Strategy: Trades price gaps at the daily candle open, with dynamic or fixed TP/SL settings.
  2. Engulfing Strategy: Identifies bullish or bearish engulfing patterns for high-probability reversal trades.
  3. Harami Reversal Strategy: Detects Harami patterns for potential trend reversals.
  4. Continuation Strategy: Capitalizes on strong momentum moves continuing the previous day's direction.
  5. Reversal Strategy: Targets reversals when price fails to sustain new highs or lows.
  6. Yesterday High-Low Breakout: Places BuyStop/SellStop orders based on the previous day's high and low, ideal for breakout trading.

Advantages

  • Customization: Enable/disable strategies and adjust TP, SL, TSL, and recovery settings to match your risk tolerance and trading goals.
  • Risk Management: Built-in drawdown protection and recovery mechanisms safeguard your capital.
  • Transparency: Real-time performance dashboard provides clear insights into each strategy’s performance.
  • Versatility: Suitable for various market conditions due to multiple strategies operating independently.
  • User-Friendly: Easy-to-configure parameters and a visually appealing interface enhance usability.
  • Reliability: Robust error handling and spread control ensure stable operation in volatile markets.

Why Choose SmartDayMultiStratEA?

  • Multi-Strategy Approach: Diversify trading signals to capture opportunities across different market scenarios.
  • Automation: Save time with fully automated trade execution and management.
  • Performance Tracking: Monitor strategy effectiveness with detailed statistics displayed on the chart.
  • Developer Support: Backed by I TRADE FC, with resources available at t.me/i_trade_fc for support and updates.

Installation and Setup

  1. Copy the SmartDayMultiStratEA.mq4 file to the MetaTrader 4 Experts folder.
  2. Attach the EA to a daily (D1) chart of your chosen forex pair.
  3. Configure parameters such as RiskPercent, MaxSpread, and strategy-specific settings (e.g., EnableGap, FixedTP_Gap).
  4. Ensure the EA is enabled (AutoTrading button on) and monitor the dashboard for performance.

Recommendations

  • Backtesting: Test the EA on a demo account or MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester to optimize settings for your preferred pairs.
  • Broker Compatibility: Use with brokers offering low spreads and reliable execution.
  • Risk Settings: Adjust RiskPercent and MaxDDPercent based on your account size and risk tolerance.
  • Time Filter: Set trading hours to align with high-liquidity market sessions.

Support and Community

For questions, customizations, or trading insights, join our community:

Empower your trading journey with SmartDayMultiStratEA – precision, flexibility, and performance in one powerful package.


Plus de l'auteur
Smart Day Break EA
Sinan Durkan
Experts
Overview SmartDayBreakEA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, specifically tailored for forex trading. This EA implements a daily breakout strategy, leveraging the previous day's high and low prices to place pending buy stop and sell stop orders. It aims to capture significant market movements at the start of a new trading day while incorporating robust risk management features to protect your capital. The EA is built with flexibility in mind, allowing
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis