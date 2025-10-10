SmartDayMultiStrat EA MT4
- Experts
- Sinan Durkan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
SmartDayMultiStratEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, offering a robust daily trading system with six independent strategies. Developed by I TRADE FC, this EA combines advanced money management, flexible strategy configurations, and a detailed performance dashboard to empower traders in the forex market.
What is SmartDayMultiStratEA?
SmartDayMultiStratEA is an automated trading system that operates on daily charts, utilizing six distinct strategies: Gap, Engulfing, Harami Reversal, Continuation, Reversal, and Yesterday High-Low Breakout. Each strategy can be individually enabled or disabled, allowing traders to tailor the EA to their preferred trading style and market conditions.
Key Features
- Six Independent Strategies: Includes Gap, Engulfing, Harami Reversal, Continuation, Reversal, and Yesterday High-Low Breakout, each with configurable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) settings.
- Advanced Money Management: Features risk percentage per trade (default 2%), maximum drawdown protection (default 20%), and a recovery threshold to pause trading after significant losses.
- Recovery Mode: Optional recovery system for each strategy with customizable lot size multipliers to recoup losses.
- Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., 01:15 to 23:45) to avoid low-liquidity periods.
- Spread and Slippage Control: Ensures trades are executed only when spread is below a set threshold (default 30 points) and includes slippage control (default 3 points).
- Performance Dashboard: Displays a customizable on-chart table showing strategy status, total trades, wins, losses, win percentage, profit, loss, and account balance/equity.
- Flexible Table Positioning: Choose from four chart corners for the dashboard display, with customizable font size and colors.
- Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with detailed logging for trade operations.
Strategy Details
- Gap Strategy: Trades price gaps at the daily candle open, with dynamic or fixed TP/SL settings.
- Engulfing Strategy: Identifies bullish or bearish engulfing patterns for high-probability reversal trades.
- Harami Reversal Strategy: Detects Harami patterns for potential trend reversals.
- Continuation Strategy: Capitalizes on strong momentum moves continuing the previous day's direction.
- Reversal Strategy: Targets reversals when price fails to sustain new highs or lows.
- Yesterday High-Low Breakout: Places BuyStop/SellStop orders based on the previous day's high and low, ideal for breakout trading.
Advantages
- Customization: Enable/disable strategies and adjust TP, SL, TSL, and recovery settings to match your risk tolerance and trading goals.
- Risk Management: Built-in drawdown protection and recovery mechanisms safeguard your capital.
- Transparency: Real-time performance dashboard provides clear insights into each strategy’s performance.
- Versatility: Suitable for various market conditions due to multiple strategies operating independently.
- User-Friendly: Easy-to-configure parameters and a visually appealing interface enhance usability.
- Reliability: Robust error handling and spread control ensure stable operation in volatile markets.
Why Choose SmartDayMultiStratEA?
- Multi-Strategy Approach: Diversify trading signals to capture opportunities across different market scenarios.
- Automation: Save time with fully automated trade execution and management.
- Performance Tracking: Monitor strategy effectiveness with detailed statistics displayed on the chart.
- Developer Support: Backed by I TRADE FC, with resources available at t.me/i_trade_fc for support and updates.
Installation and Setup
- Copy the SmartDayMultiStratEA.mq4 file to the MetaTrader 4 Experts folder.
- Attach the EA to a daily (D1) chart of your chosen forex pair.
- Configure parameters such as RiskPercent, MaxSpread, and strategy-specific settings (e.g., EnableGap, FixedTP_Gap).
- Ensure the EA is enabled (AutoTrading button on) and monitor the dashboard for performance.
Recommendations
- Backtesting: Test the EA on a demo account or MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester to optimize settings for your preferred pairs.
- Broker Compatibility: Use with brokers offering low spreads and reliable execution.
- Risk Settings: Adjust RiskPercent and MaxDDPercent based on your account size and risk tolerance.
- Time Filter: Set trading hours to align with high-liquidity market sessions.
Support and Community
For questions, customizations, or trading insights, join our community:
- Telegram: t.me/i_trade_fc
- YouTube: youtube.com/@itradefc
- X: x.com/I_TRADE_FC
Empower your trading journey with SmartDayMultiStratEA – precision, flexibility, and performance in one powerful package.