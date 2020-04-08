Asset Fortress Signal Indicator

Asset Fortress Signal Indicator v1.18

Professional Trading Signal System for MetaTrader 4

Overview

Asset Fortress is a sophisticated signal indicator that combines two independent trading strategies to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator provides automatic TP/SL calculations, multi-timeframe trend filtering, and comprehensive risk management tools.

Key Features

🎯 Dual Strategy System

  • Strategy A (Trend Following): Uses ADX-based trend strength analysis
  • Strategy B (Oscillator): Combines Stochastic and MACD for momentum signals
  • Combined Star Signals (★): High-confidence signals when both strategies align

📊 Automatic TP/SL Display

  • Three calculation methods: ATR-based, Fixed pips, or Combined
  • Separate TP/SL levels for each strategy
  • Enhanced TP/SL for combined star signals
  • Risk-Reward ratio display on chart
  • Manual restore button for network disconnections

🔍 Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (MTF)

  • Three detection methods:
    • Moving Average vs Price
    • ADX with Directional Indicators
    • Price Action (Higher Highs/Lower Lows)
  • Filters signals against higher timeframe trend
  • Real-time trend display on chart

⏰ Advanced Time Management

  • Monthly Trade Control: Enable/disable trading or limit directions by month
  • Time Filter: Define specific trading hours
  • Directional Blackout: Exclude specific hours for long or short signals separately

📈 Signal Quality Filters

  • Volatility filter (minimum/maximum ATR-based range)
  • Minimum bars between signals
  • Prevent consecutive same-direction signals
  • Optional stronger condition requirements

🎨 Customizable Display

  • Multiple color schemes for different signal types
  • Adjustable arrow and star sizes
  • Optional alert notifications
  • Anti-repaint mode (show signals on bar close)

Installation

  1. Download the .mq4 file
  2. Place it in: MetaTrader 4/MQL4/Indicators/
  3. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh indicators
  4. Drag the indicator onto your chart
  5. Configure parameters as needed

Parameter Guide

Strategy Selection

  • UseStrategyA: Enable/disable trend-following strategy
  • UseStrategyB: Enable/disable oscillator strategy

Strategy A Parameters

  • A_ADX_Period: ADX calculation period (default: 14)
  • A_ADX_Threshold: Minimum trend strength (default: 16.5)

Strategy B Parameters

  • B_Stoch_K: Stochastic %K period (default: 2)
  • B_Stoch_D: Stochastic %D period (default: 2)
  • B_Stoch_Slowing: Stochastic slowing (default: 1)
  • B_MACD_Fast: MACD fast EMA (default: 19)
  • B_MACD_Slow: MACD slow EMA (default: 32)
  • B_MACD_Signal: MACD signal period (default: 20)

TP/SL Settings

  • ShowTPSL: Enable/disable TP/SL line display
  • TPSL_Method:
    • 0 = ATR-based calculation
    • 1 = Fixed pips
    • 2 = Combined (uses larger value)
  • ATR_Multiplier_SL: Stop Loss distance multiplier (default: 1.5)
  • ATR_Multiplier_TP_A/B/Star: Take Profit multipliers for each signal type

Monthly Trade Control

Configure trading permissions for each month:

  • TRADE_BOTH_SIDES: Allow both long and short trades
  • TRADE_LONG_ONLY: Only buy signals
  • TRADE_SHORT_ONLY: Only sell signals
  • TRADE_DISABLED: No trading this month

Time Filter

  • StartTime: Trading start time (format: HH:MM)
  • EndTime: Trading end time (format: HH:MM)
  • Supports overnight sessions (e.g., 19:20 to 13:50 next day)

Directional Blackout

  • BlackoutHours_LONG: Hours to exclude long signals (comma-separated)
  • BlackoutHours_SHORT: Hours to exclude short signals (comma-separated)
  • Example: "0,16" excludes hours 0 and 16

MTF Settings

  • HigherTimeframe: Choose higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.)
  • MTF_TrendMethod:
    • 0 = Moving Average detection
    • 1 = ADX/DI detection
    • 2 = Price Action detection
  • ShowMTFInfo: Display trend information on chart

Signal Filtering

  • MinBarsBetweenSignals: Minimum distance between signals (default: 5)
  • PreventConsecutiveSameDirection: Avoid repeated signals in same direction
  • RequireStrongerConditions: Apply stricter entry criteria

Display Settings

  • ShowOnBarClose: Anti-repaint mode (recommended: true)
  • ShowAlerts: Enable popup alerts for new signals
  • Customize colors for all signal types

Signal Types

📘 Strategy A Signals (Blue Arrows)

Trend-following signals based on ADX strength

  • Buy: Blue up arrow below bar
  • Sell: Red down arrow above bar

📗 Strategy B Signals (Green/Magenta Arrows)

Oscillator signals based on Stochastic + MACD

  • Buy: Green up arrow below bar
  • Sell: Magenta down arrow above bar

⭐ Combined Star Signals (Gold Stars)

Strongest signals when both strategies agree

  • Buy: Gold star below bar
  • Sell: Yellow star above bar
  • Enhanced TP/SL levels
  • Highest confidence trades

Usage Recommendations

For Day Trading

UseTimeFilter = true StartTime = "08:00" EndTime = "16:00" HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 3-5

For Swing Trading

HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_D1
MinBarsBetweenSignals = 10-15
RequireStrongerConditions = true
Focus on Combined Star Signals only

For Scalping

Use lower timeframes (M5, M15) HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 1-2 Quick TP targets

Best Practices

  1. Always Use Anti-Repaint Mode: Set ShowOnBarClose = true to avoid false signals
  2. Combine with MTF Filter: Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for better win rate
  3. Focus on Star Signals: Combined signals have the highest probability
  4. Respect Time Filters: Avoid low-liquidity hours and major news events
  5. Use Proper Risk Management: Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
  6. Backtest First: Test on demo account before live trading
  7. Monitor TP/SL Lines: Use the displayed levels as guidance, adjust as needed

Performance Optimization

For Faster Execution

  • Disable unused strategies
  • Reduce Max_Lines_Display
  • Disable ShowTPSL_Labels if not needed

For Higher Accuracy

  • Enable RequireStrongerConditions
  • Use MTF_TrendMethod = 1 (ADX) for trending markets
  • Increase MinBarsBetweenSignals
  • Focus on star signals only

For Different Market Conditions

  • Trending Markets: Use Strategy A only, MTF filter enabled
  • Ranging Markets: Use Strategy B only, tighter TP/SL
  • High Volatility: Increase MinVolatilityPips filter
  • Low Volatility: Decrease thresholds, shorter TP/SL

Troubleshooting

Issue: No Signals Appearing

Solutions:

  • Check if current time is within trading hours
  • Verify monthly control isn't disabling trades
  • Ensure volatility is within min/max range
  • Check MTF filter isn't blocking all signals
  • Reduce MinBarsBetweenSignals

Issue: Too Many Signals

Solutions:

  • Enable PreventConsecutiveSameDirection
  • Increase MinBarsBetweenSignals
  • Enable RequireStrongerConditions
  • Use stricter MTF filter settings
  • Focus on star signals only

Issue: TP/SL Lines Not Showing

Solutions:

  • Ensure ShowTPSL = true
  • Check if lines exceed Max_Lines_Display limit
  • Click "Show TP/SL" button to restore lines
  • Verify no connection issues

Issue: Signals Repainting

Solutions:

  • Set ShowOnBarClose = true (Anti-Repaint Mode)
  • Wait for bar to close before entering trade
  • Use higher timeframes for more stable signals

Risk Disclaimer

⚠️ Important Notice:

This indicator is a tool for technical analysis and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • Always use proper risk management
  • Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose
  • Test thoroughly on demo account first
  • Combine with fundamental analysis and market conditions
  • Consider using additional confirmation indicators
  • Be aware of spread, commissions, and slippage

Trading forex, CFDs, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Support & Updates

  • Version: 1.18
  • Compatible with: MetaTrader 4 (all builds)
  • Last Updated: 2025

For support, questions, or feature requests, please contact through the MQL5 marketplace.

Technical Specifications

  • Type: Chart Indicator
  • Buffers: 6 (Buy/Sell for each strategy + Combined)
  • Resources: Lightweight, minimal CPU usage
  • Objects: Dynamic TP/SL lines, MTF info label, control button
  • Compatibility: All currency pairs, metals, indices, and CFDs
  • Timeframes: M1 to MN (all timeframes supported)

Version History

v1.18 (Current)

  • Full English localization for international market
  • Optimized code structure for MQL5 marketplace
  • Enhanced documentation and user guide
  • Improved network disconnection recovery

v1.15

  • Added TP/SL manual display button
  • Network disconnection recovery for TP/SL lines
  • Enhanced chart redraw handling

v1.12

  • Added Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (MTF)
  • Three MTF detection methods
  • Real-time MTF trend display

v1.0

  • Initial release
  • Dual strategy system
  • Basic TP/SL display

License

Copyright © 2025 Miura Asset Alliance Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

This software is licensed for personal use only. Redistribution, resale, or sharing is prohibited without explicit written permission from the copyright holder.

Acknowledgments

Developed with professional traders for professional traders. Thank you to our beta testers and the trading community for valuable feedback.

Happy Trading! 📈


Prodotti consigliati
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Experts
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicatori
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicatori
Master Scalping M1 è un indicatore innovativo che utilizza un algoritmo per determinare il trend in modo rapido e preciso. L'indicatore calcola il tempo di apertura e chiusura delle posizioni, gli algoritmi dell'indicatore consentono di trovare i momenti ideali per entrare in un trade (acquistare o vendere un asset), il che aumenta il successo delle transazioni per la maggior parte dei trader. Vantaggi dell'indicatore: Facile da usare, non sovraccarica il grafico con informazioni inutili. Può es
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicatori
L'indicatore Forex Wave wold MT4 è progettato per cercare le onde di Woolf e visualizzarle nella finestra corrente del terminale di trading. Un ottimo indicatore per i trader che utilizzano le onde di Wolfe nel trading. La sua applicazione nelle strategie di trading aumenterà notevolmente la loro efficienza e redditività. INFORMAZIONI SULL'INDICATORE A differenza di altri indicatori onda Wold, indicatore Forex onda wold MT4 ha una serie di caratteristiche che aumentano notevolmente la sua effi
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" per MT4 - ottimo strumento predittivo, senza bisogno di ridisegnare. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. L'RSI SPEED è la derivata prima dell'RSI stesso. - L'RSI SPEED è ottimo per scalping di ingresso nella direzione del trend principale. - Usalo in combinazione con un indicatore di trend appropriato, ad esempio HTF MA (come nelle immagini). - L'indicatore RSI SPEED mostra la velocità con cui l'RSI cambia direzione: è molto sensi
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicatori
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicatori
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicatori
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator alerts about Heiken Ashi Smoothed color changes. As a bonus it can also scan for Hull Moving Average trend (color) changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful trading system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame,
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicatori
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Force Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Force Trade X is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicatori
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.7 (10)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Trading
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Su di esso l'indicatore funziona in modo completamente automatico Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. Lo trovi nel mio profilo. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scriv
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicatori
Gold Trend   - è un buon indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento del prezzo di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. I migliori segnali dell'indicatore: - Per VENDERE = istogramma rosso + puntatore SHORT rosso + freccia di segnale gialla nella stessa direzione + freccia rossa di direzione del trend. - Per l'ACQUISTO = istogramma blu + puntatore LONG blu + freccia di segnale acquatica nella stessa direzione + freccia blu di
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi pattern armonici disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti / versione MT5 . Indicatore gratuito: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol : vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend: rialzista o ribassista Pattern: tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry: prezzo di ingresso SL: prezzo di stop loss TP1: 1 prezzo di take profit TP2: 2 prezzo di take pr
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 3 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicatori
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicatori
La combinazione di trend e livelli di rottura in un unico sistema. Un algoritmo di indicatore avanzato filtra il rumore del mercato, determina la tendenza, i punti di ingresso e i possibili livelli di uscita. I segnali indicatori sono registrati in un modulo statistico, che permette di selezionare gli strumenti più adatti, mostrando l'efficacia dello storico dei segnali. L'indicatore calcola i segni Take Profit e Stop Loss. Manuale e istruzioni ->   Qui   / Versione MT5 ->   Qui Come fare tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicatori
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Altri dall’autore
Multi Indicator Reversal EA
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Experts
Multi-Indicator Reversal EA v2.04 Overview An MT4 automated trading system that combines three technical indicators—RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ADX—for a counter-trend strategy. It runs on any timeframe and supports both traditional single-position trading and hedged trading. Specifications Platform: MT4 Recommended Pairs: Major FX pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1–MN1) Strategy Type: Counter-trend Position Management: Selectable Single Posit
FREE
TRI Visualizer Enhanced
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicatori
Here’s the full English translation of your text: TRI Visualizer Enhanced – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Du
Asset Fortress EA
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Experts
About “Asset Fortress EA v1.00” This EA implements a dual-strategy system combining two distinct logics. It’s designed with versatile risk-management and trade-filtering features to adapt across a variety of market conditions. 1) Trading Logic Strategy A: Logic based on ADX (Average Directional Movement Index). Strategy B: A trend-following logic that combines Stochastic and MACD. Each strategy can be toggled ON/OFF independently. 2) Key Features Risk Management Dynamic Lot Management: Adjusts l
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicatori
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione